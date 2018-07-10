 »   »   »  Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Kavi Kumar Azad Cremated; Family & Friends Bid A Teary Goodbye

Related Articles
Television actor, Kavi Kumar Azad died of a cardiac arrest, yesterday (July 9, 2018). The actor played the role of Dr Hathi on SAB TV's popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Apparently, the actor was unwell and was taken to Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai, after he complained of discomfort. But the doctors announced him dead on arrival. Fans had expressed their shock and grief over the death of the actor on social media.
It was said that Kavi's parents had gone to Lucknow to attend a wedding. They left for Mumbai after getting to know about the actor's death. The actor has been cremated at Mira Road (East) Crematorium.
Kavi's Family & Friends Bid A Teary Goodbye
According to a Spotboye report, "Shailesh Lodha, Neha Mehta, Mandar Chandwadkar and Jennifer Mistry among others came in to pay their respects. Kavi's brother, Ravi Azaag, lit the pyre."
About Kavi Kumar Azad
For the uninitiated, Kavi Kumar Azad originally hailed from Bihar. He had moved to Mumbai, the city of dreams to try his hand at acting. He had also featured in Aamir Khan's Mela and Fun2shh. (In pic: Kavi Kumar Azad's funeral)
Kavi Played Dr Hathi For Eight Years!
The actor got a big break in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, where he replaced actor Nirmal Soni as Dr Hathi. The actor played the role of Dr Hathi for almost eight long years. (In pic: Kavi Kumar Azad's funeral)
Producer Asit Kumarr Tweets
After receiving the sad news of the actor's death, the producer of the show Asit Kumarr Modi had tweeted, "Mere @TMKOC_NTF Pariwar ke #Hathibhai nahi Rahe🙏🏻Hathi mere Saathi Aap Hamara saath chhod ke chale gaye. Yeh sahi baat nahi hui. Bhagwan unke aatma ko shanti de🙏🏻 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Aaj Sab ko Hansane wale @TMKOC_NTF me Sab dukhi hai Hathi bhai !🙏🏻" - (sic) (In pic: Kavi Kumar Azad's funeral)
Disha Vakani Angry Over False Reports
Recently, Kavi's TMKOC co-actress Disha Vakani was angry over false reports that stated how Kavi is an alcoholic and not in good health. She requested the media to verify facts before blindly following any report. (In pic: Kavi Kumar Azad's funeral)
Actor Dilip Joshi Shocked Over Kavi's Death
Actor Dilip Joshi is in London with his family. He couldn't believe that Kavi is no more. The actor, who will be returning on July 16 (2018), plans to meet the deceased's family! (In pic: Kavi Kumar Azad's funeral)
