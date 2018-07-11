 »   »   »  TMKOC’s Kavi Kumar Azad Had Revealed How He Was Almost Dead Eight Years Ago!

Asit Kumarr Modi Talks About Kavi’s Death

Talking about Kavi's death, the producer of TMKOC Asit Kumarr Modi told Mid-day, "After his health scare in 2009, he promised to take better care of himself. He was not married and considered the Taarak Mehta team as family. Often, he would bring home-cooked food for the entire team. He would tell me, ‘When I come to the set, the people here make me forget all my troubles'."

Kavi’s Old Interview

In an old interview, Kavi had detailed that he had to go for a surgery years back. He had revealed as to how he was almost dead eight years ago. He had collapsed on the sets and was on a ventilator. He had said that it was a miracle that he was still alive and added that he faced weight issues since childhood.

‘I Was Almost A Dead Case’

He was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "I had to be wheeled into the hospital. I was almost a dead case."He further added, "Since childhood, I've been a butt of many jokes. I would completely avoid going out. People would laugh at me. Professionally, it was a cumbersome task. I would get tired easily."

Kavi Had Revealed

"I couldn't walk a step without it being a task - if I did, it would be like a robot. Even getting into the car was a task. Medically, I was a mess. I was breathless even while doing routine tasks and I had severe sleep apnea." He had said that he had improved his quality of life afterwards!