 »   »   »  Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Team Is Shocked Over Dr Hathi Aka Kavi Kumar Azad’s Death!

Kavi Kumar Azad's death shocked the fans and the industry. The actor, who played the role of Dr Hansraj Hathi on SAB TV's popular show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, died to prolonged illness. According to reports, the actor was unwell from past the three days and was admitted to a hospital in Mira Road. The actor slipped into a coma last night. Fans had expressed their shock and grief over the death of the actor on social media.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's team issued a statement which said that the actor, who was seen as Dr Hathi on the show, died of a massive cardiac arrest today (July 9, 2018) morning.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Team Issues Statement
A statement was issued by the team, which was published in Spotboye read: We are very sad to inform loss of our senior actor Kavi Kumar Azaad. He was playing the character of Dr Hathi in TMKOC. We lost him to a massive cardiac arrest today morning.
The Producer Says Azad Was An Amazing Actor & Positive Person
The show's producer, Asit Kumarr Modi said, "He was an amazing actor and a very positive person. He truly loved the show and always came for the shoot even if he was not feeling well. He called today morning that he is not well and will not be able to come for shoot. And later we got the news that he passed away. We are all too numb to say anything."
Azad’s Co-actor Mandar Chandwadkar Shocked Over The Actor’s Death
Kavi Kumar Azad's co-star, Mandar Chandwadkar (seen as society secretary, Mr. Bhide) was shocked with the news. He was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "It's such a shocking news. This morning we all were supposed to shoot for a sequence together at Filmcity. But then we came to know he is unwell so we decided to let him rest and go ahead with the scene without him."
“He Was Such A Happy Go Lucky Man”
"I will only say he completed all his work before leaving us. This was a fresh scene which we were supposed to shoot. He didn't leave anything incomplete. He was such a happy go lucky man. I still can't believe that he is not with us."
“He Is Irreplaceable”
"We used to sit together, eat together. As soon as he used to come, even before greeting us with a good morning, he used to ask, 'Tiffin mein kya laya hai?' He was a foodie in real life also. He is irreplaceable. Sahi maayane mein Azad ho gaya."
