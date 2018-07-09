 »   »   »  Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Team Is Shocked Over Dr Hathi Aka Kavi Kumar Azad’s Death!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Team Issues Statement

A statement was issued by the team, which was published in Spotboye read: We are very sad to inform loss of our senior actor Kavi Kumar Azaad. He was playing the character of Dr Hathi in TMKOC. We lost him to a massive cardiac arrest today morning.

The Producer Says Azad Was An Amazing Actor & Positive Person

The show's producer, Asit Kumarr Modi said, "He was an amazing actor and a very positive person. He truly loved the show and always came for the shoot even if he was not feeling well. He called today morning that he is not well and will not be able to come for shoot. And later we got the news that he passed away. We are all too numb to say anything."

Azad’s Co-actor Mandar Chandwadkar Shocked Over The Actor’s Death

Kavi Kumar Azad's co-star, Mandar Chandwadkar (seen as society secretary, Mr. Bhide) was shocked with the news. He was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "It's such a shocking news. This morning we all were supposed to shoot for a sequence together at Filmcity. But then we came to know he is unwell so we decided to let him rest and go ahead with the scene without him."

“He Was Such A Happy Go Lucky Man”

"I will only say he completed all his work before leaving us. This was a fresh scene which we were supposed to shoot. He didn't leave anything incomplete. He was such a happy go lucky man. I still can't believe that he is not with us."

“He Is Irreplaceable”

"We used to sit together, eat together. As soon as he used to come, even before greeting us with a good morning, he used to ask, 'Tiffin mein kya laya hai?' He was a foodie in real life also. He is irreplaceable. Sahi maayane mein Azad ho gaya."

Dilip Joshi

Dilip Joshi, who plays the central character Jethalal on the show, was quoted by HT as saying, "I am in London, I have no idea about this sad news. Even I am getting calls from everywhere and it is very shocking. I need to find out what happened."