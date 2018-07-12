 »   »   »  Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Team’s Tribute Video To Kavi Kumar Azad Will Move You To Tears!

Kavi Kumar Azad, who was popularly known for his role of Dr Hansraj Hathi in SAB TV's show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, died of a cardiac arrest on July 9, 2018. The television celebrities and fans have expressed shock over his demise. The actor was cremated at Mira Road (East) Crematorium on July 10. The final rites were done by his younger brother Ravi. Actors like Neha Mehta, Shailesh Lodha, Nidhi Bhanushali Bhavya Gandhi and others were present for Kavi's last rites.

Through a video, the producer Asit Kumarr Modi has paid a tribute to Kavi Kumar Azad on behalf of the entire team. In the video, Asit is seen remembering as to how Kavi Kumar Azad was full of life on the sets.

Asit reveals how Kavi was always seen laughing and making everyone laugh. The video features the most memorable moments of Dr Hathi (Kavi Kumar). Well, the video will definitely make everyone emotional.

Gokuldham_society_ shared the tribute videos and wrote, "Tribute from Asit kumar modi ji. You will Always live in our heart Dr.hathi *Sahi_baat_hai* Repost-To my fav page @tapusena.fanclub 😁#tarakmehtakaultachashma #tarakmehta #sab #sabtv #neelatelefilms #dr.hathi #tribute #stayhappy #restinpeace #rip #actor #legend #remembering." - (sic)

Talking about Kavi's death, Asit Kumarr revealed to the leading daily as to how after his health scare in 2009, Kavi had promised to take better care of himself! The producer had said, "He was not married and considered the Taarak Mehta team as family. Often, he would bring home-cooked food for the entire team. He would tell me, 'When I come to the set, the people here make me forget all my troubles'."

