Tanushree Dutta Has No Interest In BIGG BOSS; Here Are Celebs Who Refused To Be A Part Of The Show!

Tanushree Dutta BREAKS SILENCE on her COMEBACK; Watch Video । FilmiBeat

Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial reality shows on television. The makers of Bigg Boss 11 are currently extremely busy roping in popular and controversial celebrities for the show. Many names are doing the rounds regarding the celebrities being approached for the show. While there are reports that a few celebrities have refused from being approached, some of them have even given a green signal!

Tanushree Dutta, who had been a part of Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Chocolate, Raqeeb: Rivals in Love, Dhol and other Bollywood films, will soon be seen making her comeback in the entertainment industry. When we asked Tanushree whether she was interested in television shows, she told us this! Keep reading!

