 »   »   »  The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma Is Back With A Bang; We Must Say ‘Paaji Tussi Cha Gaye’!

Finally, the wait is over as The King Of Comedy is back with a bang with the new season on The Kapil Sharma Show. This time the show is bigger and better as the big comedians - Krushna Abhishek, Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh have joining hands for the show. Apart from Kapil, Bharti and Krushna, the show features Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarty and Rochelle Roa, who too are excellent in their comic timing. The promos of the shown seemed funny and interesting just like the previous season.
The first episode was aired yesterday (December 29) and we must say the show has gotten bigger and better!
Performances Were The Best: Energetic & Entertaining
Kapil was double energetic and Simmba's actor Ranveer Singh, the powerhouse of energy, joined the comedian as a guest. On the whole, the show was rocking. Also, the other comedians Kiku, Bharti, Chandan and Sumona were too good!
‘Paaji Tussi Cha Gaye’
Although Krushna appeared for a while, the two comedians' reunion was a treat to watch. Not to forget Navjot Singh Sidhu - his shayari was worth praise. Well, we are sure that the upcoming episodes too will be ‘damakedaar'. In one sentence, for Kapil, we must say, "Paaji tussi cha gaye." (Of course, applauds to the whole team as well!)
Fans’ Reaction
Kapil's show is one such shows that got family together - be it older ones or the younger lot - and made everyone laugh! Fans missed Kapil's show and they were waiting for this day since a long time. They are extremely happy with Kapil's comeback. They say that the show is already a hit. They are also eagerly waiting for more episodes. And Yes! The show is trending on Twitter! Check out tweets!
Satya( हिंदुस्तानी)
"After a long time me with my full family laughed together just because of you @KapilSharmaK9 sir.. we love you a lot.. sir aaj itna hase ki pet muh sab dard kar rha hai lekin khusi vala dard hai a. Love u team #TheKapilSharmaShow @haanjichandan @bharti_lalli @Krushna_KAS." - (sic)
Bapsae
"That's what we call a comeback... Nailed it!! #TheKapilSharmaShow. Back with the bang... Much needed laughter therapy for me... 😆😆💙💙." - (sic)
Jasmeet Singh
"Watching #TheKapilSharmaShow Damnn Hilariousssssss😂😂😂 Kapil... You're Back and What a Come Back...😍👏👏 Wishing ya All the LUCK ✌ #KapilSharmaShow #TheKapilSharmaShowIsBack @KapilSharmaK9 @SonyTV." - (sic)
Sukh Sagar Patel
"Just watched #TheKapilSharmaShow ...Thanks @KapilSharmaK9 for backing..The show was full entertaining...Full msti , a complete teamwork..By whole team @kikusharda @sumona24 @Krushna_KAS @bharti_lalli @haanjichandan ...A completely #blockbuster show... Thanks to whole team.🙏" - (sic)
Sputnik
"Thoroughly enjoyed this fabulous episode. It was awesome. I still have pain in my jaw. May you reach higher and higher in your endeavours. @KapilSharmaK9 #TheKapilSharmaShow." - (sic)
Shubham Kumar
"#TheKapilSharmaShow is back with a bang. Maza aa Gaya. Whole family watching & enjoying together Thanks @SonyTV @KapilSharmaK9 @haanjichandan @kikusharda @sumona24 @sherryontopp for comeback. Welcome @Krushna_KAS & @bharti_lalli to the team. Brilliant performances #Superhit show." - (sic)
Pratik jaiswal
"After one year,again the families r laughing together 😊😊.. The only show that whole family r waiting is here & @KapilSharmaK9 u r back with a bang 😎😎...@SonyTV #TheKapilSharmaShow @kikusharda @haanjichandan." - (sic)
