English
 »   »   »  The Kapil Sharma Show’s Sumona Chakravarti Sustains Bruises; Slams Online Service Provider!

The Kapil Sharma Show’s Sumona Chakravarti Sustains Bruises; Slams Online Service Provider!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Sumona Chakravarti badly suffers wax SKIN BURN, SLAMS online service provider। FilmiBeat

    Sumona Chakravarti, who was seen on shows like Comedy Nights With Kapil, The Kapil Sharma Show and Dev, is quite active on social media. The actress was recently spotted having gala time with her friends, Uravshi Dholakia and others. But recently, the actress had a bad experience with an online service provider. After trying waxing service, the actress sustained bruises on her armpits. She shared a couple of pictures and slammed their pathetic service.

    The actress even asked fans and other celebrities not to promote such service providers blindly.

    Sumona Chakravarti Slams Online Service Provider!

    Sumona shared a couple of pictures and wrote, "@urbanclap Never again 🤬🤬🤬 I actually decided to try out their waxing service primarily because of the urgency & not getting an appointment at my regular salon (JCB) Their shitty & pathetic service has bruised and left marks on my skin. BLOTCHED, BRUISED, PEELING SKIN." - (sic)

    The Actress Requests Fans & Celebrities

    "Instead of getting tanned on a beach, I sat n kept putting aloe gel all day avoiding the sun. A request to all social media influencers & to all the actors doing post's on Instagram & various other social media platforms whether its free or paid, think twice before putting up a post." - (sic)

    ‘They Didn’t Have The Budget’

    "I was approached as well for doing an urban clap post for Insta. They didn't have the budget (which is okay) and i simply decided to try out their waxing service and this is the outcome." - (sic)

    Sumona Shares Pictures

    "The 1st pic is from Day 1 i.e 11th july'18. the 2nd is as of today i.e 17th july'18. P.s pls feel free to share! @urbanclap i hope u have the budget to train your so called professionals." - (sic)

    TKSS Actress Trolled

    Many users thanked Sumona for sharing the information and a few users shared their bad experience. But there were a few who trolled her. One of the user commented, "@sumonachakravarti u did need that skin care ...after all , u look 50 but ur only 30...haha ..Ok now attack all u champchas of her ...Am outta here." - (sic)

    Sumona Slams The Troller

    The actress lost her cool and lashed out at the troller. She wrote, "Are you dumb? Do u even understand what's written? First learn to read & write correct english before trolling someone." - (sic)

    @urbanclap Never again 🤬🤬🤬 I actually decided to try out their waxing service primarily because of the urgency & not getting an appointment at my regular salon (JCB) Their shitty & pathetic service has bruised and left marks on my skin. BLOTCHED, BRUISED, PEELING SKIN. Instead of getting tanned on a beach, I sat n kept putting aloe gel all day avoiding the sun. A request to all social media influencers & to all the actors doing post’s on Instagram & various other social media platforms whether its free or paid, think twice before putting up a post. I was approached as well for doing an urban clap post for Insta. They didn't have the budget (which is okay) and i simply decided to try out their waxing service and this is the outcome. . The 1st pic is from Day 1 i.e 11th july'18 the 2nd is as of today i.e 17th july'18 P.s pls feel free to share! @urbanclap i hope u have the budget to train your so called professionals.

    A post shared by Sumona Chakravarti (@sumonachakravarti) on Jul 17, 2018 at 3:35am PDT

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi Clarifies The Rumours Of The Show Going Off Air!

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue