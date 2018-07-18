 »   »   »  The Kapil Sharma Show’s Sumona Chakravarti Sustains Bruises; Slams Online Service Provider!

Sumona Chakravarti Slams Online Service Provider!

Sumona shared a couple of pictures and wrote, "@urbanclap Never again 🤬🤬🤬 I actually decided to try out their waxing service primarily because of the urgency & not getting an appointment at my regular salon (JCB) Their shitty & pathetic service has bruised and left marks on my skin. BLOTCHED, BRUISED, PEELING SKIN." - (sic)

The Actress Requests Fans & Celebrities

"Instead of getting tanned on a beach, I sat n kept putting aloe gel all day avoiding the sun. A request to all social media influencers & to all the actors doing post's on Instagram & various other social media platforms whether its free or paid, think twice before putting up a post." - (sic)

‘They Didn’t Have The Budget’

"I was approached as well for doing an urban clap post for Insta. They didn't have the budget (which is okay) and i simply decided to try out their waxing service and this is the outcome." - (sic)

Sumona Shares Pictures

"The 1st pic is from Day 1 i.e 11th july'18. the 2nd is as of today i.e 17th july'18. P.s pls feel free to share! @urbanclap i hope u have the budget to train your so called professionals." - (sic)

TKSS Actress Trolled

Many users thanked Sumona for sharing the information and a few users shared their bad experience. But there were a few who trolled her. One of the user commented, "@sumonachakravarti u did need that skin care ...after all , u look 50 but ur only 30...haha ..Ok now attack all u champchas of her ...Am outta here." - (sic)

Sumona Slams The Troller

The actress lost her cool and lashed out at the troller. She wrote, "Are you dumb? Do u even understand what's written? First learn to read & write correct english before trolling someone." - (sic)