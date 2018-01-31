 »   »   » These Pictures Prove How Much Bigg Boss 11’s Hina Khan & Rocky Love Each Other!

Hina Khan was in news for her relationship with Rocky Jaiswal, who was the supervising producer of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Initially, both Hina and Rocky had denied dating rumours.
After quitting YRKKH, Hina went on to participate in stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss 11. Rocky had been on KKK 8 to support the actress and also gifted her, a neck piece. He had proposed Hina in the Bigg Boss 11 house. Rocky had even said that he is happy that they need not keep their relationship under wraps now!
Hina & Rocky Are Head Over Heels In Love
Well, the couple is in no mood to relationship, a hush-hush affair as they are seen spending quality time together. Have a look at a few pictures that prove Hina and Rocky are head over heels in love...
Hina & Rocky Spend Quality Time Together
Hina had recently shared a few funny pictures and video on her Insta story. In the videos and pictures, Hina is seen having fun time with Rocky.
‘Colours Are Only Colourful With Hina’
Rocky had also shared a few colourful pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Colours are only colourful with u @realhinakhan ! 😍❤️😘."
Rocky & Hina
It has to be recalled that when Hina was in the Bigg Boss 11 house, Rocky had said that he had planned a lot of surprise for her. One surprise was that he would give her iphone X. We could see Hina showing off her new phone, when she met Priyank and Vikas outside the house.
Rocky Is Not Leaving Hina Even For A Second!
During LIVE chat on Twitter, Hina had revealed as to how Ro is not leaving her alone after the show got over. She said, "Rocky is not leaving me alone even for a second. It was a task for him to handle things outside when I was in the Bigg Boss house."
Hina & Rocky’s Valentine’s Day Plan
She had also revealed her Valentine's Day and Rocky's birthday plans. Rocky's birthday is on February 14, i.e., on Valentine's Day. The couple will be out of India for work. So they will celebrate his birthday abroad. She added, "My Valentine's Day plans fall flat as his birthday takes over V-Day."
Hina Can Dance For Rocky!
She even added that since Rocky loves to dance, she wouldn't mind doing dance reality show, Nach Baliye. She had said, "But, since Ro is a good dancer and loves to dance, I can dance for him."
Rocky Gets Hina’s Pooh Back!
Rocky had also got her favourite soft toy, Pooh back. Hina had said, "After the task, I requested the creatives through all cameras to get it cleaned. Just a few days back, Ro got it dry cleaned and though it has few spots of blue, it is back in my life."
