 »   »   » These Pictures Prove How Much Bigg Boss 11’s Hina Khan & Rocky Love Each Other!

Hina & Rocky Are Head Over Heels In Love

Well, the couple is in no mood to relationship, a hush-hush affair as they are seen spending quality time together. Have a look at a few pictures that prove Hina and Rocky are head over heels in love...

Hina & Rocky Spend Quality Time Together

Hina had recently shared a few funny pictures and video on her Insta story. In the videos and pictures, Hina is seen having fun time with Rocky.

‘Colours Are Only Colourful With Hina’

Rocky had also shared a few colourful pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Colours are only colourful with u @realhinakhan ! 😍❤️😘."

Rocky & Hina

It has to be recalled that when Hina was in the Bigg Boss 11 house, Rocky had said that he had planned a lot of surprise for her. One surprise was that he would give her iphone X. We could see Hina showing off her new phone, when she met Priyank and Vikas outside the house.

Rocky Is Not Leaving Hina Even For A Second!

During LIVE chat on Twitter, Hina had revealed as to how Ro is not leaving her alone after the show got over. She said, "Rocky is not leaving me alone even for a second. It was a task for him to handle things outside when I was in the Bigg Boss house."

Hina & Rocky’s Valentine’s Day Plan

She had also revealed her Valentine's Day and Rocky's birthday plans. Rocky's birthday is on February 14, i.e., on Valentine's Day. The couple will be out of India for work. So they will celebrate his birthday abroad. She added, "My Valentine's Day plans fall flat as his birthday takes over V-Day."

Hina Can Dance For Rocky!

She even added that since Rocky loves to dance, she wouldn't mind doing dance reality show, Nach Baliye. She had said, "But, since Ro is a good dancer and loves to dance, I can dance for him."

Rocky Gets Hina’s Pooh Back!

Rocky had also got her favourite soft toy, Pooh back. Hina had said, "After the task, I requested the creatives through all cameras to get it cleaned. Just a few days back, Ro got it dry cleaned and though it has few spots of blue, it is back in my life."