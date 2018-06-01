 »   »   »  This Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Denied Entry At A Sydney Pub!

MTV Splitsvilla (2008) winner and Bigg Boss 5 (second runner-up), Siddharth Bharadwaj was recently in Sydney to anchor an event. Post the event, he decided to visit a nightclub with his friends. But his fun night out with friends turned unpleasant, as he was denied entry in the pub!

Siddharth was denied entry as he had a tattoo on his neck! Apparently, people with tattoos are not allowed at the pub.

The actor was quoted by TOI, "I tried to reason it out with them, but it yielded no result. The incident shook me, as it amounted to racism against people with tattoos. How can a person's character be judged on the basis of his tattoos?"

Siddharth feels that the pub's decision may have something to do with an Australian gangsters' group! He further added, "Considered to be extremely ruthless, one of the characteristics of these gangsters is the tattoos on their neck."

"So, maybe, they mistook me to be a bikie. The fact that I don't have conventional Indian looks could have fuelled their suspicion."

A few months ago, television actor, Vivek Dahiya too, had complained about racist treatment at the Budapest airport, as the officials decided to give preference to a group of 15 Americans who were standing behind them (Divyanka Tripathi was also with the actor).

Disappointed with the incident, the actor had told the leading daily, "I have been travelling since I was 18 and have studied in the UK for seven years. Over the last 14 years, I've never faced such an issue. Budapest is the first city where I faced discrimination."

Coming back to Siddharth, apart from Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss, the actor was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 6, and Discovery Jeet's Shaadi Jasoos. He has also worked in a film, Kuku Mathur Ki Jhand Ho Gayi, in which he played the character of Himanshu.