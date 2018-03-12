 »   »   » This HOT Actress To Join Kapil Sharma On His New Show Family Time With Kapil Sharma!

Who Is Co-hosting The Show With Kapil?

If you are guessing that the actress is Rochelle Rao, then you are wrong! Apparently, May I Come In Madam actress, Neha Pendse has been approached to co-host the show along with Kapil.

Neha Has Met The Team

When TOI contacted the actress for her confirmation, she said, "Yes, I've met the team of the show. In what capacity I will join remains to be seen, and that too if I go on-board."

‘It Would Be A Dream Come True To Work With Kapil!’

Neha further added, "I am not in a position to talk about it yet. I have seen Kapil's work earlier and I am a huge fan of his. It would be a dream come true if it happens."

Kiku & Chandan On Kapil’s Show

Neha will be the new addition to FTWKS's cast which includes Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar as well. Apparently, Ali Asgar and Sunil Grover will not be seen on Kapil's new show. FTWKS is expected to go on air from March 25, 2018. The show will replace Super Dancer Chapter 2.

Is Ajay Devgn The First Guest Of Kapil’s New Show?

Recently, the makers of the show released an interesting promo, in which Bollywood actor, Ajay Devgn was seen trolling Kapil Sharma's unemployment phase. In the promo, Kapil was seen inviting Ajay to promote his upcoming film, Raid on the show.