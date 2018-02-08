 »   »   » This Is CRAZY! Kushal Tandon’s Fan Slits Wrist; The Actor Says It’s Not Cool & Doesn’t Impress Him!

Kushal’s Message For Fans

In the post, the actor had written, "Who so ever ur, I know u some Arabic fan, this is not cool and this doesn't impress me at all, my blood boils cing this, #not cool plz plz this is crazy and I don't appreciate, there is more to life that this crazy shit, plz I request to all, this is un cool."

Why Did Kushal Delete The Message?

The actor revealed to an entertainment portal, the reason as to why he deleted the post, "I did share the clip first to send out a message to the fans to not adopt such irresponsible and immature ways to grab anyone's attention..."

Kushal Says…

"... but then later came to an understanding that by sharing the post I may have somewhere motivated a portion of the fans because with this way they were getting a reaction from my side and that's exactly what the fans want."

Kushal Requests Fans Not to Do Such Crazy Things!

He further added, "I know who this Arabic fan is and I am not happy at all with her gesture as this is nothing less than crazy shit that I don't support and would request to each one out there to not adopt such means to grab the attention of your favourite celebs."