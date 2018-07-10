 »   »   »  TMKOC’s Dilip Joshi Says Kavi Kumar Azad Was Laughing Buddha On The Set; Will Truly Be Missed!

Dilip Is Shocked Over Kavi Kumar Azad’s Death

Dilip was quoted by TOI as saying, "I am shocked with the news and it is absolutely saddening. I learnt about it from my team members. I am in London with my family. When the incident happened, I started getting calls from fellow actors. I still can't believe that he is no more."

'He Was The Laughing Buddha On Our Sets'

The actor further added, "He was amazing to work with and a happy-go-lucky person. He was always very positive and kept everyone happy on the sets. He always came for the shoot, whatever might be the circumstances. He was the laughing Buddha on our sets."

‘Kavi Will Truly Be Missed’

The actor revealed as to how they (his co-actors) gathered in a common room (even though they had their personal make-up rooms) and chat before or between the shots. He adds that they had some amazing time and Kavi will truly be missed. Apparently, the actor will be returning on July 16 (2018) and plans to meet late Kavi's family.

The Tapu Sena Of TMKOC React

Apart from Dilip and Disha, the Tapu Sena - Tapu, Goli and Gogi of TMKOC also reacted to the actor's sudden demise. Bhavya Gandhi (seen as Tipendra Jethalal Gada aka Tapu) was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "I was out for a meeting when my mother informed me about it."

Bhavya Gandhi

He further added, "And trust me for a few minutes I couldn't believe what she said. It is a such a shocking news. He was the happiest person I have ever met in my life. I haven't ever seen him sad. He used to be always laughing and making others laugh."

Samay Shah

Samay Shah (seen as Gurcharan Singh Roshan Singh Sodhi aka Gogi) told the entertainment portal, "Azaad uncle will always be remembered. He was an amazing person.was supposed to shoot with us this morning. I was also there but suddenly everyone got numb when we came to know that he is not with us anymore. He will be missed a lot."

Kush Shah

Kush Shah (seen as Gulabkumar Hansraj Hathi aka Goli) told the entertainment portal, "As you all know he was playing my on-screen father. I was extremely close to him. He used to talk to me as a friend. He never made me feel that he was elder to me.Replacing Azaad uncle in our lives will never be possible. In fact, I had most of my scenes with him, so you all can imagine how painful it is to lose him. I will miss him every moment."

Varun Dhawan Tweets

When a fan asked Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan about the sudden demise of Kavi Kumar Azad, the actor tweeted, "He was very sweet when I meet him and entertained india for so@many years he will be missed deeply #varunsays."