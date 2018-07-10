 »   »   »  TMKOC’s Dilip Joshi Says Kavi Kumar Azad Was The Laughing Buddha On The Sets; Will Truly Be Missed!

Related Articles
- TMKOC’s Kavi Kumar Azad’s Death: Disha Vakani Shocked; Is Angry Over False Reports!
- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Team Is Shocked Over Dr Hathi Aka Kavi Kumar Azad’s Death!
- Shocking! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dr Hathi Aka Kavi Kumar Azad Is Dead!
- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Disha Vakani To Come Back? Fans Heartbroken By Her Announcement!
- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Disha Vakani Shares First Pic Of Her Daughter; Calls Her ‘World'!
- Relax Guys! Disha Vakani Aka Dayaben Is Not Getting Replaced On Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
- Top 10 most watched Indian TV shows 2013
- Actor Anand Abhyankar dies in a car accident
- Who's the special guest at GPL 2?
- New character Suman enters Balika Vadhu
- Sab kicks out Imagine
- Taarak Mehta team dazzle on Indian Idol
Kavi Kumar Azad's sudden demise has shocked the television industry and fans. The actor, who played the role of Dr Hathi on SAB TV's popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, died yesterday (July 9, 2018), after suffering a cardiac arrest. The producer of the show, Asit Kumarr, his co-actors Mandar Chandwadkar and Disha Vakani expressed shock over the actor's sudden demise. Now, Kavi's co-actor, Dilip Joshi, who plays the role of Jethalal on the show, has reacted to the news.
Talking to TOI, the actor said that he still can't believe that Kavi is no more. He adds that Kavi was the laughing Buddha on the sets and will truly be missed.
Dilip Is Shocked Over Kavi Kumar Azad’s Death
Dilip was quoted by TOI as saying, "I am shocked with the news and it is absolutely saddening. I learnt about it from my team members. I am in London with my family. When the incident happened, I started getting calls from fellow actors. I still can't believe that he is no more."
'He Was The Laughing Buddha On Our Sets'
The actor further added, "He was amazing to work with and a happy-go-lucky person. He was always very positive and kept everyone happy on the sets. He always came for the shoot, whatever might be the circumstances. He was the laughing Buddha on our sets."
‘Kavi Will Truly Be Missed’
The actor revealed as to how they (his co-actors) gathered in a common room (even though they had their personal make-up rooms) for a chat before or between the shots. He adds that they had some amazing time and Kavi will truly be missed. Apparently, the actor will be returning on July 16 (2018) and plans to meet late Kavi's family.
The Tapu Sena Of TMKOC React
Apart from Dilip and Disha, the Tapu Sena - Tapu, Goli and Gogi of TMKOC also reacted to the actor's sudden demise. Bhavya Gandhi (seen as Tipendra Jethalal Gada aka Tapu) was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "I was out for a meeting when my mother informed me about it."
Bhavya Gandhi Added...
"And trust me for a few minutes I couldn't believe what she said. It is a such a shocking news. He was the happiest person I have ever met in my life. I haven't ever seen him sad. He used to be always laughing and making others laugh."
Samay Shah
Samay Shah (seen as Gurcharan Singh Roshan Singh Sodhi aka Gogi) told the entertainment portal, "Azaad uncle will always be remembered. He was an amazing person. He was supposed to shoot with us this morning. I was also there but suddenly everyone got numb when we came to know that he is not with us anymore. He will be missed a lot."
Kush Shah
Kush Shah (seen as Gulabkumar Hansraj Hathi aka Goli) told the entertainment portal, "As you all know he was playing my on-screen father. I was extremely close to him. He used to talk to me as a friend. He never made me feel that he was elder to me.Replacing Azaad uncle in our lives will never be possible. In fact, I had most of my scenes with him, so you all can imagine how painful it is to lose him. I will miss him every moment."
Varun Dhawan Tweets
When a fan asked Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan about the sudden demise of Kavi Kumar Azad, the actor tweeted, "He was very sweet when I meet him and entertained india for so@many years he will be missed deeply #varunsays." - (sic)
According to Spotboye report, the funeral will be held today (July 10) at the Mira Road (East) Crematorium between 12.30-1.00 pm, opposite Joggers Park.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Team Is Shocked Over Dr Hathi Aka Kavi Kumar Azad's Death!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.