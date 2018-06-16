 »   »   »  The Fate Of New Shows Are Out! Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum Gets Lesser Ratings Than Bigg Boss!

Related Articles
Recently, Star Plus, Colors TV and Sony TV launched a set of new shows. There were a lot of hype surrounding a few shows like Naagin 3, Dus Ka Dum 3 and Silsila Badalte Riston Ka. But only few got good opening.
Have a look at the ratings of the new shows and how the channel is planning to improve the ratings.
Star Plus Underwent Major Revamp
Star Plus underwent major revamp. A few old shows (Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai) witnessed major changes. The channel also launched new shows.
Sabse Smart Kaun & Mariam Khan
Ravi Dubey's Sabse Smart Kaun which was touted to be a different ‘game' show and was a sort of competition to Sony TV's Dus Ka Dum, got 0.8 ratings. Another new show, Mariam Khan got 0.7 ratings.
How Star Plus’ Plans To Improve TRPs?
Ishqbaaz will witness a major revamp in the coming days. Also, a lot of things (twists) are going on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein! Well, we never know, the major twists can back the shows on top slots, which might change the fate of the channel.
Zindagi Ke Crossroads & Dus Ka Dum
Sony TV introduced two new shows, Zindagi Ke Crossroads and Dus Ka Dum. While the former managed to get 0.5 ratings, Salman Khan's much-awaited show, Dus Ka Dum got 1.1 ratings.
Dus Ka Dum Had A Lot Of Hype
Many expected that the show might bring the channel back to the top slot after Kapil Sharma's new show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma faced problem and was shut down. Unfortunately, it failed.
Dus Ka Dum Gets Lesser Ratings Than Bigg Boss
Apparently, Dus Ka Dum has got lesser ratings than Bigg Boss! The game show opened with a rating of 1.1, reaching 2.6 Million viewers, while Bigg Boss 11 had got 2.5 ratings, reaching 6.3 Million viewers.
What Went Wrong With The Show?
Talking about what has gone wrong with the show, a source from the TV industry told DNA, "The time slot of the show is not right. The channel has a loyal following for KBC (Kaun Banega Crorepati) at 9 pm, so one doesn't understand why they slotted Dus Ka Dum at 8.30 pm."
Show Is Aired During Weekdays
"In fact, once they even tried to heavily push KBC, by shifting it to 8.30 pm, but the ratings dropped. Secondly, the logic of airing it on Monday and Tuesday instead of the weekend is puzzling."
No Energy In The Show!
"Thirdly, apart from Salman, who's entertaining and in his element while interacting with the contestants, there is no energy in the show, so it's not engaging enough."
Changes That The Channel Should Make To Improve Ratings!
According to DNA report, the Channel's think-tank is holding a meeting to find a way forward. A source told the leading daily, "They may have to make some changes, like adding new elements to make it interesting. They may also air it four days a week, instead of two, to increase the recall value. As of now, they are figuring it out."
Sony TV’s New Show: Dil Hi Toh Hai
Ekta Kapoor's much-awaited show, Dil Hi Toh Hai (which was said to be Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham remake) will be launched on June 19, 2018. The show stars Dus Ka Dum promo girl, Yogita Bihani and Karan Kundra, who is making a comeback (to fiction) after long time. This show too, has a lot of expectations! Let's see how it fares on the TRP chart.
Colors TV New Shows: Naagin, Dance Deewane & Silsila
Colors TV has been successful as their old and new shows are doing well! The channel is back on top slot! The channel had launched three new shows - Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Dance Deewane and Naagin 3. While Naagin 3 and Dance Deewane got bumper opening (4.9 and 3.4 ratings), Silsila got average rating (1.1 TRP ratings).
Colors’ New Show: Qayamat Ki Raat
Colors TV also has another new show (Qayamat Ki Raat) lined up in the coming days. The show stars Vivek Dahiya, Karishma Tanna and Dipika Kakar in the lead roles. It has to be seen how this show fares at the TRP chart.
TRP Game
Well, this is just opening week ratings! The fate of the shows and the channels keeps changing every week and it is not right to judge the show with just the opening week ratings! So let's wait and watch.
Did you like the newly launched shows? Were the TRP ratings of the new shows fare enough? Hit the comment box to share your views.
