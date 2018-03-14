 »   »   » Tu Aashiqui: Are Makers Planning To Replace Jannat? Here’s What The Actress’ Mother Has To Say

Jannat & Ritvik’s Intimate Scene

According to TOI report, the actress and her mother had to agree to the makers' demands after pressure from the producers. The lead pair shot the intimate scenes, keeping Jannat's age in mind.

Jannat’s Mother Clarifies

When Pinkvilla contacted Jaanat's mother, regarding her clarification about the scene, she said, "Unka aisa koi kissing scene tha hi nahin. Wo ek hota hai ki cheeks par kiss karna tha. Humne kaha cheeks par nahin karna hai aur hum nahi chaahate ki ye baat media mein aaye aur iska bada issue bane. (They did not have any kissing scene. They were supposed to kiss on the cheeks, but I didn't approve. I didn't want the matter to reach the media and become a big issue.)"

Jannat Mother Didn’t Want A Kissing Scene!

"Humne producer se keh diya ki yeh scene nahi karna aur unhonne kaha, haan theek hai. Hume pasand nahin tha, toh producer ye baat maan gaye, aur kuchh nahin hai. (When I said not to do the scene as I didn't like it, the producers agreed to it.)"

Are Makers Planning To Replace Jannat?

Also, there are speculations that the makers are planning to replace Jannat and they have started audition as well. It is being said that Helly Shah, Tanya Sharma and Puja Bannerjee have been approached for Pankti's role!

Intimate Scene Shot As Jannat & Her Mother Wanted!

When TOI asked Jannat's mother, she said, "Yes, it's true that Jannat was asked to shoot for an intimate scene. As we were not comfortable, after the discussion, the scene was shot as we wanted."

Jannat’s Mother To Meet Producers

She further added, "Already a lot has been written about it and I don't want to comment on anything at the moment. We are meeting the producers tomorrow to discuss about a few things."