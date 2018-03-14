 »   »   » Tu Aashiqui: Are Makers Planning To Replace Jannat? Here’s What The Actress’ Mother Has To Say

Related Articles
- Tu Aashiqui: Jannat Zubair Rahmani’s Mother MIFFED With Makers Over Jannat & Ritvik’s Kissing Scene!
- Bigg Boss 11: VIDEO ALERT! Arshi Khan Cries Uncontrollably; Asks Her Awaam To Support Vikas Gupta!
- Bigg Boss 11: Hiten Tejwani’s Wife Gauri Pradhan Feels Shilpa Is More Dangerous Than Hina!
- Bigg Boss 11: Gauri Pradhan Wants Hiten Back On The Show; Celebs Blame Shilpa For Hiten's Eviction!
- Bigg Boss 11: Gauri Pradhan WINS HEARTS! Gauri Praises Hiten & His Friends; Rebukes Hina Khan!
- Bigg Boss 11: Last Minute Changes! Hiten Tejwani-Gauri Pradhan To Enter The House, Abrar Zahoor Out!
- Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi: Ritika Tries To Kill Ishaani Again; Ranveer To Save Ishaani (PICS)
- Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi: Ranveer Does It Again For Ishaani; Kicks A Man In The Party!
- Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi: Oh No! Ranveer Gets Sandwiched Between Ishaani-Ritika (PICS)
- Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi: Ishaani Gives RV Clue About Ritika’s Crimes;Shikar Spoils;Ritika Challenges
- Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi: Ishaani-Ritika Challenges Each Other; 7-Days To Get Ranveer!
- Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi: Ishaani, Shikar, Sharman Recreate Falguni Death Sequence; Ritika Shocked!
- BIG BUZZ! Are Sunil Grover, Shilpa Shinde & Preeti Simoes Coming Up With A New Show?
Tu Aashiqui is one of the popular shows on Colors. The love story of Pankti and Ahaan played by the actors, Jannat Zubair Rahmani and Ritvik Arora is loved by the viewers. To attract the audiences, the makers wanted to add intimate scenes between the lead pair.
Recently, there were reports that the makers were planning (three) kissing scenes in the upcoming track but Jannat's mother had reservations as her daughter is just 16. The matter became so serious that the discussion became argument!
Jannat & Ritvik’s Intimate Scene
According to TOI report, the actress and her mother had to agree to the makers' demands after pressure from the producers. The lead pair shot the intimate scenes, keeping Jannat's age in mind.
Jannat’s Mother Clarifies
When Pinkvilla contacted Jaanat's mother, regarding her clarification about the scene, she said, "Unka aisa koi kissing scene tha hi nahin. Wo ek hota hai ki cheeks par kiss karna tha. Humne kaha cheeks par nahin karna hai aur hum nahi chaahate ki ye baat media mein aaye aur iska bada issue bane. (They did not have any kissing scene. They were supposed to kiss on the cheeks, but I didn't approve. I didn't want the matter to reach the media and become a big issue.)"
Jannat Mother Didn’t Want A Kissing Scene!
"Humne producer se keh diya ki yeh scene nahi karna aur unhonne kaha, haan theek hai. Hume pasand nahin tha, toh producer ye baat maan gaye, aur kuchh nahin hai. (When I said not to do the scene as I didn't like it, the producers agreed to it.)"
Are Makers Planning To Replace Jannat?
Also, there are speculations that the makers are planning to replace Jannat and they have started audition as well. It is being said that Helly Shah, Tanya Sharma and Puja Bannerjee have been approached for Pankti's role!
Intimate Scene Shot As Jannat & Her Mother Wanted!
When TOI asked Jannat's mother, she said, "Yes, it's true that Jannat was asked to shoot for an intimate scene. As we were not comfortable, after the discussion, the scene was shot as we wanted."
Jannat’s Mother To Meet Producers
She further added, "Already a lot has been written about it and I don't want to comment on anything at the moment. We are meeting the producers tomorrow to discuss about a few things."
Well, we hope the issue gets sorted soon as we don't want Jannat aka Pankti to be replaced!
Ishqbaaz: MAJOR DRAMA During Holi Celebrations; Will Shivaay Succeed In Exposing Saumya?