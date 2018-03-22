 »   »   » Tu Aashiqui’s Jannat On Kissing Row: It Was An Intense Kiss; Wouldn’t Have Been Comfortable Doing It

Jannat Talks About Tu Aashiqui Kissing Row

After Jannat's mother and father, now Jannat herself has opened up about the issue. The actress was quoted by BT as saying, "I understand that a leading lady is expected to do certain things, but I am just 16. I can't do what a 25-year-old would."

The Actress Says It Was An Intense Kiss & She Wasn’t Comfortable Doing It!

"A kiss on the hand or forehead is fine, but what I was asked to do was out of place. It was an intense kiss and I wouldn't have been comfortable doing it."

Jannat Has Many Teenagers Following Her On Social Media

She further added, "I have many teenagers following me on social media and if I agree to do something like this, it would set a wrong example. There is an appropriate age for everything and even then, the actress should be given the option of choosing to do a particular scene."

She Is Proud Of Her Parents As They Supported Her

"Most parents don't speak against the makers, fearing that their child would be replaced on the show, but not mine. I felt very proud when my mother took a stand for me and told the makers that I won't do the scene."

She Would Rather Quit Than Performing Intense Scenes

"Also, it's not that we raised the concern midway. We had clearly mentioned right at the beginning that I wouldn't do scenes that didn't suit my age. I was clear that I'd rather quit the show than perform intimate scenes with my co-actor."

Did Jannat Feel Bad After She Got To Know That Makers Were Planning To Replace Her?

Meanwhile, there were reports that the makers were planning to replace Jannat and they had also started auditioning actresses for the same. When asked whether these reports affected her, she said, "Bura toh laga. I would have been fine if they were replacing me for being unprofessional or not acting well."

‘Ek Kiss Refuse Karne Par Aap Replace Ho Rahe Ho’

"But I am a thorough professional and have been appreciated by the team for my performance. It was strange ki ek kiss refuse karne par aap replace ho rahe ho. Aise laga ki acting ki value se zyada kiss ki value hai."