 »   »   » Tu Aashiqui: No Permission For Jannat Zubair Rahmani To Enact Adult Or Kissing Scene!

Will Jannat Be Replaced On Tu Aashiqui?

Apparently, the makers had even started auditions for Jannat's role. Popular actresses like Helly Shah, Pooja Banerjee and Tanya Sharma were approached.

Helly Shah Approched For Jannat’s Role!

A close friend of Helly was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Yes, Helly has been approached for Tu Aashiqui very recently about replacing Jannat. However, she is has already given her dates to a few other assignments, which in turn would not enable her to give a commitment to the producer (Gurudev Bhalla Productions)."

Janaat’s Father React

Regarding the issue, Jannat's mother had confirmed that they will meet the producers for further discussion. Now, the actress' father has reacted to Jannat's replacement and the kissing row.

Jannat Father Had Meeting With Production Team!

The actress' father was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "Jannat is shooting today. We had a meeting scheduled with the production team but they have started auditioning before that. Let them conduct auditions."

Jannat Is A Good Performer!

Regarding doing such scenes, her father told the website, "All I can say is Jannat is a good performer. When we had signed the show, we had decided what we wanted Jannat to do and what we didn't. We want her to establish herself as a good actor because of her talent and not by making her perform kissing and adult scenes."

‘We Don’t Want To Send Out A Wrong Message To People’

He also confirmed that before signing the show, they had an agreement (no kissing scene), but the makers breached it! He adds, "We still co-operated, but now demands are going overboard. Jannat's fan following includes kids and teenagers and we don't want to send out a wrong message to people."

‘Makers Demands Are Going Overboard’!

‘I Won’t Give My Daughter Permission To Enact Adult Or Kissing Scenes’

"I won't give my daughter permission to enact adult or kissing scenes at this age. She is a minor, just 16-years-old. Once, she grows old then she can decide for herself."

Tu Aashiqui Is Seen By The Family!

He concluded by saying, "This show (Tu Aashiqui) is seen by the family and amidst this, if the makers want to make an adult film, it is not possible for us to adapt to it. Even the Government doesn't allow marriage before 18 and to make her perform such scenes at this age is just not acceptable."