 »   »   » Tu Aashiqui: Jannat Zubair Rahmani’s Mother MIFFED With Makers Over Jannat & Ritvik’s Kissing Scene!

Tu Aashiqui is one of the popular shows on Colors TV. Jannat Zubair Rahmani and Ritvik Arora are seen playing the roles of Pankti and Ahaan.
The viewers are loving Pankti and Ahaan's love track. Currently, the show focuses on Pankti's dream of becoming a singer and her love, Ahaan supporting her. The track consists of a few romantic scenes between the lead pair.
Jannat’s Mother Created A Scene!
According to Spotboye report, Jannat's mother had some reservations for shooting romantic sequences! It is being said that she created a scene when the makers asked the 16-year-old Jannat to kiss Ritvik for a romantic sequence!
Pankti & Ahaan’s Kissing Scene
The source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "A kissing scene between Pankti and Ahaan was being planned. It didn't go down well with Pankti's mother."
She Got Into An Argument With The Producers!
The source further added, "She was totally against it. In fact, later the discussion turned into an argument when the producers refused to see her point of view."
Jannat’s Mother Miffed With The Makers!
According to the report, Jannat mother had ensured no kissing pact, before signing the dotted lines. She is upset that the makers did not keep up their promise.
Tu Aashiqui Latest Update: Poorva & Anita Surprise Pankti
Coming back to the show, in the latest episode, we saw as to how Poorva and Anita surprised Pankti with a cake. As the trio cut the cake, the doorbell rings. Pankti feels it is Ahaan and says that their dreams are fulfilled as Jaishri productions gave her a chance to sing.
JD Ruins Their Happiness
But she will be shocked to see JD in front of her. JD reminds her that he is her ‘malik'. He takes her to a room, ties her to a chair and forcefully apply colour (Holi) on her face. Meanwhile, Ahaan tries to call her, but in vain. Even Poorva doesn't pick his call.
Ahaan Comes To Pankti’s Rescue!
Poorva will be shocked to see his missed calls and she doubts that Ahaan is not with Pankti. Anita requests JD to open the door, but he warns her about the consequences (indicating he would harm Pankti). Poorva informs Ahaan that JD is with Pankti. He rushes to Pankti's house to rescue her from JD's trap!
