 »   »   » Tu Aashiqui Kissing Row: Is Jannat Zubair Rahmani Aka Pankti Quitting The Show?

Jaanat Zubair Rahmani and Ritvik Arora, who play the roles of Pankti and Ahaan on Colors show, Tu Aashiqui, are one of the favourite jodis in television. Their on-screen chemistry is loved by the viewers and the makers decided to add a few intimate scenes to attract the audiences.
As we revealed earlier, Jannat's parents were against their 16-year-old daughter doing such scenes and had a meeting with the producers. There were also reports that the makers have started auditioning a few other popular actresses for Jannat's role.
Is Jannat Zubair Rahmani Quitting Tu Aashiqui?
According to the Spotboye report, the actress has decided to quit the show, if the makers and the channel continue to make her perform such (intimate) scenes.
Jannat Quitting The Show!
It is being said that Jannat's decision was supported by her parents or may be perhaps she was asked to leave by her parents! The actress' parents are still in talks with the producers regarding the same to clarify that they would not adhere to their request and they would walk out of the show giving them a certain notice period!
The Actress Was Asked To Do Romantic Scenes In Her Parents’ Absence!
It was even said that the makers made Jannat to do a few romantic scenes in the absence of her parents on the sets. It was later that the actress called her mother on the set as she was not feeling good about them.
Jannat Do Not Have Any Problem With Ritvik
Obviously, this didn't go well with her parents. Although Jannat doesn't have any problem with her co-star, Ritvik Arora, but she didn't like when she was asked to get a bit cosy with him.
Who Will Play Pankti If Jannat Quits?
As we revealed, Helly Shah, Puja Banerjee and Tanya Sharma were approached to play the role of Pankti. But according to the latest reports, all the three actresses have refused to do the show! Well, now the makers are really in trouble if Jannat walks out of the show in the middle!
Jaanat
Meanwhile, Jannat had shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, "The bad news- Nothing lasts forever!! The good news-Nothing lasts forever!! 📷 Daddy #🖤🥀 #keepthinking #ifyouknowwhatimean." - (sic) Her fans started guessing whether the actress is quitting the show.
