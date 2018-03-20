 »   »   » Tu Aashiqui Kissing Row: Jannat Zubair Rahmani Is NOT Quitting The Show!

Related Articles
Tu Aashiqui actress, Jannat Zubair Rahmani (as Pankti) was in news as she refused to do a kissing scene with her co-actor Ritvik Arora (as Ahaan). There were reports that her mother created a scene as the makers asked Jannat to do an intimate scene. Even Jannat's father had made it clear that he won't allow his daughter to perform adult or kissing scene as she is just 16 years old.
There were also reports that the makers had started looking out for Jannat's replacement, when still the actress' parents were having meeting with the producers. They had approached Helly Shah, Puja Banerjee and Tanya Sharma. Unfortunately, all the three actresses refused to be part of the show. It was also said that Jannat had decided to quit if the makers and the channel continued to make her perform such (intimate) scenes.
Jannat Is Not Quitting The Show!
According to Spotboye report, the makers have agreed to the Jannat Zubair Rahmani's parents' terms and condition. Thus, the actress has decided not to quit the show!
Jannat’s Parents Had A Meeting With The Makers
The actress' mother, Nazneen Rahmani was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Yes, we had a meeting with the makers and they have accepted our terms and conditions."
No Intimate Scene!
"Henceforth, Jannat will not do any intimate scene as has already been mentioned in our contract. She is just 16-years-old and we don't want her to engage in any sort of intimacy."
The Actress’ Mother Says
She further added, "We respect the script's demand and to tell you, we allowed her to do a few scenes which involved Ritvik kissing Jannat's hand. In fact, we used to apply wax and make-up on the body so that the sensation of touch is minimal."
The Actress’ Parents Are Concerned As Their Daughter Is Young!
"We know we are part of the glamour industry where such things are normal, but it's just that my daughter is young for it." Well, we do understand Jannat's mother's concerns!
