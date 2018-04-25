 »   »   » Twisted 2: Nia Sharma’s Hotness & Intriguing Murder Mystery Are Not To Be Missed!

Dilnaz Irani As A Police Officer

Dilnaz Irani has joined the cast. She is seen playing the role of Arunima, a police officer. In the trailer, Aryan and Arunima are seen discussing about Alia and the murder.

Twisted 2 Trailer

While Arunima asks Aryan to move on, Aryan is hell-bent to prove Nia, Ranvir Raichand's murderer. But before they could prove Alia is the killer, there is another murder (Vinod is killed).

Intriguing Murder Mystery

Alia complains to the police, who questions her over Vinod's murder. Aryan believes that Alia has killed him and has not left any evidence. Aryan joins Arunima in the investigation.

Who Killed Vinod?

Who killed Vinod - Alia or someone else - we'll have to watch and find out. The trailer looks interesting and Nia steals the show with her hot looks and mind-blowing performance.

Twisted 2 Songs

There are also two songs in the web series - Ghav Hai Ghav Par, sung by Arnab Datta, written by Shakeel Azmi and music directed by Raja Pandit. The other song, Pyar Na Ho Jaaye Kahin is crooned by Ravi Mishra, written by Shakeel Azmi, and the music directed by Harish Sagane.

Nia’s Character In Twisted 2

Regarding her character, Nia told India Today, "I can't thank Vikram enough for how he has etched my character and it is one level up in Twisted 2. There is so much thought that has gone into the character."

The Actress Plays A Complex Character

"I understand, people call it a grey character. But how I perceive it as she is a very strong woman and can take on the world. She is also a girl who has a back story. Behind every beautiful face, behind every lipstick and best makeup, there's a simple girl. She's that."

Nia’s Bold Scenes

When asked whether doing bold scenes was a challenge for her, the actress told the leading daily, "It's how media takes it, for viewers it doesn't come as a surprise. It's not that this not has been attempted before."

‘If A Certain Scene Demands Explicit Scenes, I Can't Deny It’

"In movies they have been done to death. I'm surprised that this is 21st century and such perceptions exist. TV restricts you in every way, in digital you have a freedom of going explicit, and portray things you can't on television. If a certain scene demands explicit scenes, I can't deny it."