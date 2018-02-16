 »   »   » Udaan SPOILER: Suraj Regains His Memory; Join Hands With Chakor To Take Revenge On Imli!

Suraj Regains His Memory!

In the upcoming episode, Ranvijay tries to push Chakor off the cliff, while Suraj saves her. Suraj reveals that he has regained his memory and will not leave Ranvijay and Imli live peacefully.

Suraj & Chakor Join Hands

Suraj and Chakor join hands to take revenge on Imli and Ranvijay. The couple decide to hide the truth from Imli and Ranvijay, while Suraj continues to work as Imli's slave.

Ranvijay & Imli

But, Ranvijay who knows the truth and reveals the same to Imli! He gives Imli, a gun and asks her to shoot him as he is betraying them!

Imli & Suraj

Imli points gun towards Suraj, while Chakor comes in between to stop her. Imli lashes out at Chakor saying Suraj didn't follow her orders and dared to beat Ranvijay.

Suraj Plays It Smart!

Shockingly, Suraj apologises to Imli. He plays it smart and tells Imli that since he got to know that Ranvijay was plotting against her, he had to beat him to stop him. He makes Imli believe that he has not regained his memory.

Ranvijay In Danger!

Although Ranvijay tires to make Imli believe that Suraj is lying, his plan backfires as Imli believes Suraj. She points the gun towards Ranvijay and decides to punish him.