 »   »   »  Varun Sood Proposes Divya Agarwal For Marriage; Divya’s Reaction Will Leave You SHOCKED!

Divya Doesn’t Believe In Proposing On Reality Shows

As per Spotboye report, Divya said, "I don't believe in proposing on reality shows and spending the rest of one's life with that someone. If you are keen, you should tell me outside. All the same, I shall discuss with my mother before taking a decision."

Divya Warns Varun That She Would File A Case Against Him!

According to India-forum report, Divya also said, "If you doing this for publicity stunt or impact or anything my dad will file a case against you and make sure that you are behind bars, cannot date anybody or marry anybody, Mr Varun Sood."

She Was Possessive Of Varun

Well, this will come as a surprise to everyone as Divya, who was behaving possessive of Varun had said Chetna that she is the worst person in Varun's life. When Varun proposed Divya, Chetna had said that she would never come their way. She had also said that she understands that love is stronger than attraction.

Varun & Divya Have Been Thick Friends

A source was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Varun and Divya have been thick friends since more than 2 years. I guess, once Varun started spending more time with Chetna, he realised that he is missing her terribly and only then understood that what he always felt for Divya was nothing else but love."

Divya Is Hurt!

When asked whether Divya loves Varun, the source said, "I think she does, but right now, she's hurt that he gravitated towards Chetna. And it is only for this reason why it might take her sometime to have the same earlier feelings for Varun all over again."