 »   »   »  Varun Sood Proposes Divya Agarwal For Marriage; Divya’s Reaction Will Leave You SHOCKED!

Ace Of Space is grabbing headlines thanks to the contestants Divya Agarwal, Varun Sood and Chetna Pandey. Both Divya and Varun have been making shocking revelations about their past relationships with their exes - Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawala. Divya had said Priyank had ruined her life, while Varun had claimed Ben had cheated on him. Priyank had reacted to Divya's allegations by writing a lengthy open letter, clarifying about their relationships. Also, Benafsha's mother had clarified that her daughter never loved Varun. She had also added that Varun has damaged her daughter's life!
Varun had also proposed Divya for marriage during her birthday. Well, this is the same man, who had said a few days ago that he was attracted towards another co-contestant of the show, Chetna Pandey. Divya was taken aback with Varun's proposal. Her response for the same is unexpected and shocking. Read on!
Divya Doesn’t Believe In Proposing On Reality Shows
As per Spotboye report, Divya said, "I don't believe in proposing on reality shows and spending the rest of one's life with that someone. If you are keen, you should tell me outside. All the same, I shall discuss with my mother before taking a decision."
Divya Warns Varun That She Would File A Case Against Him!
According to India-forum report, Divya also said, "If you doing this for publicity stunt or impact or anything my dad will file a case against you and make sure that you are behind bars, cannot date anybody or marry anybody, Mr Varun Sood."
She Was Possessive Of Varun
Well, this will come as a surprise to everyone as Divya, who was behaving possessive of Varun had said Chetna that she is the worst person in Varun's life. When Varun proposed Divya, Chetna had said that she would never come their way. She had also said that she understands that love is stronger than attraction.
Varun & Divya Have Been Thick Friends
A source was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Varun and Divya have been thick friends since more than 2 years. I guess, once Varun started spending more time with Chetna, he realised that he is missing her terribly and only then understood that what he always felt for Divya was nothing else but love."
Divya Is Hurt!
When asked whether Divya loves Varun, the source said, "I think she does, but right now, she's hurt that he gravitated towards Chetna. And it is only for this reason why it might take her sometime to have the same earlier feelings for Varun all over again."
After Varun's proposal and Divya's reaction to the same, it will be interesting to watch how Varun, Divya and Chetna's relationship changes on the show. On second thought, are they doing this (love drama) for publicity? What do you think? Hit the comment box to share your views.
