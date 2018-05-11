 »   »   » Vikas Gupta Shares His Birthday Video, Thanks Everyone For Making It A Night To Remember: New PICS

Vikas Thanks Everyone Who Made It To His Birthday Party

Recently, Vikas shared his birthday video and thanked everyone who attended it for making it a night to remember. He also revealed that those who missed his party not only missed Poorna's famous cake but also a night filled with just pure happiness!

Birthday Video

The producers' birthday video had English song ‘It's my birthday' playing in the background and he cutting the cake alongside his mother, brother (Siddharth) Priyank Sharma and his mom. Also, the video had the guests who attended the party. Going by the video, we can say that the birthday boy as well as the guests had a blast partying together.

Vikas Thanks Everyone For Making It A Night To Remember

Tagging (almost) everyone in the video, the producer wrote, "Yeahh It was my Birthday 😜 Thank you for this ❤️ Almost everyone who came is here . And if you are missed out in this , you are also in my heart . Thank you all for coming and making it a night to remember #Gratitude #love." - (sic)

For Those Who Missed The Party, The Producer Reveals What They Really Missed

He further wrote, "For the ones who missed coming , not only did you miss Poorna's famous cake but also a night filled with just pure happiness but I am sure you wished me luck and love . ❤️🙏 Trying to tag everyone whose in this video by @experiencebarrel 😘." - (sic)

Vikas With Priyank & Siddharth

A day ago, Vikas shared this picture snapped with his brother Siddharth and Priyank, and wrote, "La Familia - The three of Us ❤️Because brothers don't let each other wander in the dark alone .Sometime being a brother is even better than being a SuperHero . My SuperHero Brother @siddharthhgupta My Family ❤️ #Ninipoo. Friends are family we choose @priyanksharmaaa #Puchipoo I Choose You ." - (sic)

Bigg Boss 11 Contestant’s Birthday Party

He further wrote, "I don't thank you enough for the unconditional love you give me . I love you more than I show it . Duniyaaa walon tumhe Maloom nahee hai . Mera Bhai kaun hai 😋 #SiddharthGupta #priyanksharma #vikasgupta #happy #Safe #birthday #pic #7thMay @experiencebarrel ✌️#Sidkas #Viyank @kkundrra you were missed ." - (sic)

Vikas With His Gang

Posting this picture, the producer wrote, "And yeah this is also my gang ... A gang which teaches me how to just be friends for no reason . Something I left behind in school . Friendship for no reason but the fact that being with the person makes you happy 🙂I love this energy ." - (sic)

The Producer Adds

"#positivity #Happiness #justlikethat Who looks the happiest . #Learnings #frienship #yaarian #lostboys #nights #PuncchBeat I know whose not happy @priyanksharmaaa @siddharthhsharmaa & @harshita1210 ... Cause they missed being in the pic 😜😜😝😝." - (sic)