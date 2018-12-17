 »   »   »  Vikas Gupta Furious With Shilpa Shinde’s Salman Khan Comment; Feels She Is Damaging Her Image!

While Bigg Boss 12 is going on, outside the house, the game is still being played by a few celebrities on social media. Yes, we are talking about Shilpa Shinde! The actress' tweets on Sreesanth and Karanvir Bohra especially, have raised eye-brows. While a few fans supported her, many are disappointed with their favourite. But Shilpa doesn't care! Recently, the actress re-shared few of her fans' tweets and called Vikas, mafia of the industry. Looks like Shilpa is not yet done with Vikas or Bigg Boss!

In her recent tweet, Shilpa went on to mention that Salman Khan was forced to support Vikas! This didn't go well with Vikas, who has asked Shilpa to think before she tweets. He has asked her to start doing what she is best in - acting! He feels that Shilpa is damaging her image by saying all these! Check out tweets!

Shilpa Tweets "The moment of winning was ecstatic. I even said in IV "cheeje kuch alag thi" Maine Jo bhi doc post kiye Hain woh kafi evident Hain. Channel me Inka itna influence hai ki Salmanji ko bhi muzhe bolne par majboor Kiya gaya ke he is not involved N Guptaji reiterates this everywhere..." - (sic) Salman Was Forced To Say VikasWas Not Involved In Banning Shilpa! The fan club of Vikas Gupta brought Shilpa's tweet to Vikas' notice. The fan club wrote, "According to @ShindeShilpaS #VikasIsSoPowerfulThat he forced Salman Khan to say that Vikas is not involved in banning ShilpaJi from the industry. Vikas is the TV Mafia & @ipriyanksharmaa @ArshiKOfficial support Shilpa in this 😂 #VikasGupta @BeingSalmanKhan @ColorsTV @lostboy54." - (sic) Vikas Asks Shilpa To Think Before She Tweets Vikas responded to Shilpa's tweet, "Please think before you tweet ShilpaJi You told me never to trust these two completely even after bigboss vikas Ji and you got influenced to this level that you are ending up damaging all that you have built up after such a long time. Atleast care about the people who love you🙏" - (sic) He Asks Her To Get Back To Work! When SpotboyE contacted Vikas for his reaction on Shilpa's comment, he said, "Who can force Salman Khan to say or do anything in this world? Shilpa should think twice before speaking. She would do well if she only concentrates on work. Ms Shinde, Big Boss 11 got over long ago, get back to do what u do best- acting on television."

Well, we understand that Shilpa is extremely hurt with what Vikas had done to her in the past. Fans know about the same! She has gained fans' support and won Bigg Boss also! Now, Shilpa should make her 'work' speak! What do you say guys? Hit the comment box to share your views.

