 »   »   » Vikas Gupta Is Excited About Bigg Boss 12 As The Contestants Will Be Seen Participating In Pairs!

Bigg Boss 12: Vikas Gupta REVEALS important detail on contestants the show

Recently, Bigg Boss 12 makers announced that the auditions are open. This time too, the makers are welcoming commoners on the show. Also, in the upcoming season, the contestants will be seen participating in pairs just like the season 9, which was themed - Double Trouble.

But the twist is, siblings, parents, friends, life partners (gay and lesbian) are being invited to audition for the show. The announcement of Bigg Boss 12 auditions was also made during the finale of singing reality show, Rising Star season 2. The host of Rising Star 2, Ravi Dubey shared the news of the auditions being open for commoners.

Recently, Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Vikas Gupta spoke about the reality show to the reporters at an event. He also hinted that Bigg Boss 12 might have jodis as contestants.

He was quoted by PTI as saying, "I am not sure if couples are coming or not. I know that this time there will be jodis. Now jodis can be of mother-son or brother-sister. It will be exciting."

It has to be recalled that Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma, who were close friends, fought many times in the Bigg Boss 11 house, but later they reunited. Vikas further added, "When two people who know each other go on the show there is lot of fun like Priyank Sharma and I, we knew each other we felt we would play together but we were against each other."

Vikas added, "It will be exciting to see those who come will save their relationship or play the game."

Meanwhile, the makers might bring Salman Khan on board to host the show if all goes well with the actor in his court case. There are reports that the makers are planning to rope in Bollywood actress, Katrina Kaif to co-host the show as this season will be about jodis.

Are you excited about the upcoming season of Bigg Boss? Hit the comment box to share your views.

