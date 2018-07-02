 »   »   »  Vikas Gupta Lashes Out At Hina’s Fan Who Attributed Karan Patel’s Wife’s Miscarriage To His KARMA!

Karan Patel’s Wife Ankita Bhargava Suffered Miscarriage

A few days ago, Karan Patel's wife suffered miscarriage. The couple's spokesperson released a statement saying the couple need time to deal with the unfortunate incident!

Hina’s Fan’s Insensitive Comment

Recently, one of the Twitter users, crossed all limits as she made cheap and painful comment against Karan and his wife Ankita. The fan attributed Karan Patel's wife's miscarriage to his karma, and asked him to apologise to Hina and her family publicly for humiliating her on media platforms!

Hina’s Fan Attributes Karan Patel’s Wife’s Miscarriage To His Karma!

She tweeted, "Sorry for your loss.. Life hits us in a full circle (KARMA) You (@TheKaranPatel) made someone parents cry (Hina Khans) Its time for you to cry as a parent. Its high time for you to apologize to Hina and her family publicly for humiliating her on Media platforms." - (sic)

The Twitter User Clarifies Her Statement

Well, this obviously didn't go well with many of them and asked the user to delete the tweet. But, the user further clarified, "I am not saying its the fault of the child my only point is when you make someone cry you cry as well." - (sic)

Vikas Gupta Lashes Out At Hina’s Fan

The user's tweet enraged Vikas Gupta and lashed out at her. The producer wrote, "What a disgusting human being you are . Your tweets talk about Allah and you are apparently an editor to a magazine . You are a disgrace . I havnt seen a more insensitive person than you . I am sure your life is filled with negativity and filth and thats why you spread the same." - (sic)

The Twitter User Is Not Hina’s Fan!

One of Hina's fans pointed out that the user was not Hina's fan but his fan, "Just to bring it to your notice Vikas, She is a lost soul. Your Fan. And i m sure (the user) Would be very happy to receive this tweet from her Idol @lostboy54 only. Kindly don't get confused that she is a Hina Fan, no Hinaholic would ever tweet this. We all condemn this act." - (sic)

Vikas Clarifies His Statement

Vikas further wrote, "Have gone through her timeline , all I can see her do Is support Hina . Which is good but I don't think it matters if she is a Hina fan or mine . None of us would stand by a human being who can stoop to a level as low as this . Negative frustrated and just plain bad human being." - (sic)

Hina’s Fans Counter-attack Vikas

While many lashed out at the user for the tweet, a few of Hina's fans counter-attacked Vikas as Hina's name got involved in it! One of the user wrote, "It wasnt necessary vikas we too bashed her u r giving her importance." - (sic)

Vikas Gupta Trolled!

Another user wrote, "Because it consists Hina's name into it, so it is important for me to clear the fact.. She has supported both but her Priority was always Vikas, she just can't tweet anything in the Name of Hina.. any random person would think that Hina's fan did so bcoj it has Hina in it." - (sic)

The User Is Vikas’ Fan!

A fan who feels, the user was Vikas' fan tweeted, "Before reacting better know the facts that she is your fan Vikas and is just keeping an opinion she isn't Hina fan and if you have the voice to speak for ur friend Karan who has been through this phase u should also have had the voice to condem him for the filth he spoke for Hina." - (sic)