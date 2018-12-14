 »   »   »  Vikas Gupta On Ben, Priyank, Divya & Varun’s Complicated Love Angle: Benafsha & Priyank Are Dating!

Who Selected Divya & Varun?

It has to be recalled that post the mudslinging on the show, Vikas Gupta was trolled on social media, saying he is using Priyank's name to boost TRP of his show! In an interview to Spotboye, when asked if he selected Divya and Varun, he said, "No, the idea was to have a variety of people under one roof."

Vikas Talks About The Contestants Of Ace Of Space!

He further added, "Pratik Sehajpal has been part of Luv School, Varun Sood from Roadies, Divya Agarwal from Splitsvilla and Riya Subodh (India's Next Top Model Season 3 winner), all these among others were selected to be part of the show. But yes, Divya and Varun are one of the most popular contestants of their respective shows and a lot about their common past has been revealed on the show."

On Divya, Priyank, Varun & Ben’s Complicated Love!

Regarding the confusing love angle between Divya-Priyank-Varun-Ben, the producer said, "I never wanted this topic to be discussed on this show, but somehow it kept coming up. As things happened, after Divya broke down, Priyank shared an open letter on social media, she said something again, the actor responded - matters snowballed."

Vikas Talks About The Show's Numbers!

"However, in all of this, I never took Benafsha's name even though she too jumped into this situation. Trust me, there is no mention of Divya and Varun's past in the last 21 days and the show is still doing well in terms of numbers."

Ben & Priyank Are Dating Each Other!

It has to be recalled that when Divya said against Priyank, Ben came in support of him. Regarding the same, Vikas told the entertainment portal, "Benafsha will definitely support Priyank Sharma because they are dating each other."

Why Are They Not Accepting Their Relationship?

When asked as to why they are not accepting their relationship, Vikas said, "I feel they have accepted it and somewhere they have not. Again they might not be dating, I don't know."

Was Varun's Proposal To Divya Was Genuine?

Varun, who was attracted towards Chetna, surprised everyone by proposing Divya. When asked whether he feels Varun's proposal to Divya was genuine, Vikas said, "When you are away from the real world, emotions multiply. You start feeling that someone means everything to you, but I am glad that Divya didn't reply and simply said that she will wait for the show to end. That's a wise thing to do. People should wait before making such important announcements."