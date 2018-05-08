 »   »   » Vikas Gupta’s Pyjama Themed Birthday Party: Priyank Sharma, Benafsha, Arjun Bijlani & Others Attend

Related Articles
Vikas Gupta won many hearts after his Bigg Boss 11 stint. The producer was called the mastermind of the house and his strategy for the game was loved by the viewers. He celebrated his 30th birthday, yesterday (May 7).
The producer celebrated his birthday with his web series, Punch Beat team, Priyank Sharma, Harshita Gaur and others. He was wished by his industry friends. Also, Vikas had organised a birthday 'Pyjama' party that was attended by who's who of the television industry. Have a look at who all wished and attended Vikas' pyjama themed birthday party.
Shubhangi Atre
"One with the Birthday Boy...@lostboyjourney #AboutLastNight. #ShubhangiAtre #BirthdayBoy #PartyTime #Barrel #FriendsForLife #FunNight #NightToRemember #ChillingScenes." - (sic)
Karanvir Bohra
"Now that's what I call a #pyjamasparty @lostboyjourney wish you the world's happiness and success.... just been living the way you are❤"- (sic)
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani shared a picture snapped with Vikas and wrote, "Happy birthday @lostboyjourney .god bless .bus bahut ho Gaya ab apne aap ko dhund Le 😜😜😜😂" - (sic)
Adaa Khan
"Many happy returns of the day vikas @lostboyjourney !!! Wish u all the happiness and success!! God bless♥️🤗may the lost boy be found 🤪" - (sic)
Barkha Sengupta
"Happy birthday @lostboyjourney ... lost boy no more 🤗 p.s. @rohitreddygoa .. what was the theme again ?? 😀🤔 @indraneilsengupta @karanvirbohra." - (sic)
Jay Bhanushali
"Last night at the mastermind birthday party @lostboyjourney first of all change your social media handle you are not lost anymore the industry has found the boy who is gonna make some beautiful shows and journey of yours is going to be inspiring for lots of young creative guys happy birthday Brother have a great and successful year ahead." - (sic)
Hunar Hale
"Happy Birthday to the entire world's favourite ❤️ #vikasgupta @lostboyjourney he's humble , he's simple , he's pure . What an awesome person 🤗 love him 😍 may babaji keep him blessed in all that he does #happybirthday#birthdayboy#likesforlikes#happytime#pyjamaparty." - (sic)
Benafsha Soonawalla
Priyank shared a video on his Instagram story, in which Benafsha Soonawalla was seen making his and Vikas's moms dance. Sharing the video, Vikas captioned it, "@benafshasoonawalla got successful in making mum dancing." - (sic)
Priyank Sharma
Priyank shared a video from Bigg Boss 11 house and wrote, "Thank you for being a brother , father , mother , mentor , friend to me and for making me your ‘THE PRIYANK SHARMA' 🤷🏻♂️🤪 a very HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU @lostboyjourney ❤️😘. Stay the way you are always and keep MAKING LIVES OF PEOPLE you have always been making 😇 Few people are born to do good in the world and yes you are one of them #gratitude #love ." - (sic)
Priyank Wishes Vikas On His Birthday
"P.s . Our Jagrata shall not stop till the end 🤬🤪 And I am loving how @hitentejwani and @realhinakhan tried their best to stop our JAGRATA in this one 🤣🤗 #Viyank This song was meant for us ." - (sic)
Shilpa Shinde Wishes Vikas On His Birthday
Shilpa Shinde shared a special video, in which she was seen wishing her frenemy, a happy birthday. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, "Happy birthday Guptaji 🎂 @lostboyjourney." - (sic)
