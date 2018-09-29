 »   »   »  Vikas Gupta Reacts To Bigg Boss 12 Contestant Sreesanth’s Comment; Asks Fans To Be Kind To Him!

Related Articles
Recently, the Bigg Boss 11 finalist Vikas Gupta went to the Bigg Boss 12 house for an important task - to give feedback to the contestants. While almost everyone took his advice positively, it was Sreesanth, who was irked with Vikas' advice. The cricketer first of all didn't understand what Vikas said, on that, he started telling that his ears too had gone mute after Bigg Boss asked them to freeze.
For the uninitiated, Vikas gave positive feedback to Sreesanth and asked him to have a control over his temperament. Vikas had said, "Main aap main khud ko dekhta hoon. Har baat main give up kar dena, bhaag jaana, ek sportsman give up kar sakta hai kabhi?"
Sreesanth Claims He Doesn't Know Vikas!
After Vikas left, Sreesanth commented that he didn't even know who Vikas is! He added that Vikas is busy with web series and has seen just a few episodes. He asked him to watch all the episodes and then comment. He claimed that Vikas is making baseless claims. He also told on the camera that nobody has the right to tell him what to do or what not to do!
Fans Troll Sreesanth
Well, Vikas and Sreesanth had participated together in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Although they are not allowed to talk about the show, as it has not been aired yet, Sreesanth's direct claim that he doesn't know Vikas didn't go well with fans, especially Vikas' fans and they started trolling him mercilessly!
An User Tweeted
One of the fans wrote, "Sreesanth 1st said i don't knw Vikas( Wen he even follows him on instagram😂) 2ndly he said- "Uska web series aane waali hai kaha dekha hoga isne koi bhi episode" So he knows his Web Series but not him😂 bhai soch kar toh bol😋 @lostboy54 he didnt DESERVE ur advice! 🙄 #BB12." - (sic)
Vikas Asks Fans To Be Kind To Sree
Vikas replied to the fan, "Pl be kind to him . The house can really take a toll on people . @sreesanth36 is probably not able to handle the pressure . He couldn't understand that I was trying to encourage him 😊 let's hope he bounces back." - (sic)
Many fans even started making fun of Sreesanth, saying this (his temper or lack of sportsmen spirit) was the reason as he got eliminated from the stunt-based reality show in the first week itself. Well, it has to be seen how long he will survive in the Bigg Boss 12 house.
