 »   »   »  Vikas Gupta Reacts To Bigg Boss 12 Contestant Sreesanth’s Comment; Asks Fans To Be Kind To Him!

Sreesanth Claims He Doesn't Know Vikas!

After Vikas left, Sreesanth commented that he didn't even know who Vikas is! He added that Vikas is busy with web series and has seen just a few episodes. He asked him to watch all the episodes and then comment. He claimed that Vikas is making baseless claims. He also told on the camera that nobody has the right to tell him what to do or what not to do!

Fans Troll Sreesanth

Well, Vikas and Sreesanth had participated together in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Although they are not allowed to talk about the show, as it has not been aired yet, Sreesanth's direct claim that he doesn't know Vikas didn't go well with fans, especially Vikas' fans and they started trolling him mercilessly!

An User Tweeted

One of the fans wrote, "Sreesanth 1st said i don't knw Vikas( Wen he even follows him on instagram😂) 2ndly he said- "Uska web series aane waali hai kaha dekha hoga isne koi bhi episode" So he knows his Web Series but not him😂 bhai soch kar toh bol😋 @lostboy54 he didnt DESERVE ur advice! 🙄 #BB12." - (sic)

Vikas Asks Fans To Be Kind To Sree

Vikas replied to the fan, "Pl be kind to him . The house can really take a toll on people . @sreesanth36 is probably not able to handle the pressure . He couldn't understand that I was trying to encourage him 😊 let's hope he bounces back." - (sic)