 »   »   »  #MeToo! Vinita Nanda To Alok Nath: Show Some Remorse, Sign Of Repentance & I’ll Forgive You!

Vinita Is Ready To Forgive Alok!

Vinita quoted by IANS as saying, "I was never in this for revenge. I want correction, not revenge. Show some remorse, show some sign of repentance. Let me know that no other woman would be violated by you the way I was. All I see right now is an attitude of defiance and shamelessness. If that's the way it is going to be, then I'll see my fight for justice to the end."

The Writer Talks About The Legal Battle

Regarding the legal battle, the writer said, "Actually the FIR was lodged on Tuesday. The media got wind of it on Wednesday morning and all hell broke loose. And I mean that in a good way. If it wasn't for the media my fight for justice would never have come so far. I am lucky to have such invaluable support from my friends, my family and from the media who have pitched in their trust behind my fight."

Is She Ready For A Long & Lonely Legal Battle?

When asked whether she is ready for a long and lonely legal battle, she says that it's not a lonely battle as her mother, family and many close friends are with her. Regarding 'long battle ahead', she said, "I am very well armed and equipped. Three of the brightest young lawyers of Mumbai -- Dhruti Kapadia, Faranaaz Kharbhari and Kunal Tiwari -- are fighting my case free of cost. They believe in my fight. Today, I can dare to face a legal battle without fearing the financial burden."

Vinita Is Surprised With Alok’s Reaction!

The writer is surprised as Alok refuses to acknowledge the wrong he has done. She says, "He is brazening it out when he should have apologised. Instead he got his wife to speak on his behalf. That is so sad. In our society women still feel like standing by their husbands -- no matter how wrong they are -- is their dharma. Men take advantage of this unconditional spousal support."