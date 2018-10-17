 »   »   »  Vinita Writes An Open Letter To PM Narendra Modi; Requests Him To Help Women Get Justice! #MeToo

Vinita Writes An Open Letter To PM Narendra Modi

Vinita wrote on her Facebook page, "Plea to the #PrimeMinisterOfIndia. Dear Narendra Modi ji. We pray in #Navratri to #Durga who was worshipped by #Ram before defeating the evil #Ravana. As the custodian of truth at this point in time, help us get justice, which a legal system we inhabit does not provide us with tools to avail?" - (sic)

We're living in times when our law shelters perpetrators and oppresses victims who're not equipped with the arms to fight, where humiliation defies & scores over empathy. We're living in an environment in which morality is defined by the rich and powerful."

“I Request You To Provide Us With The Space In Which We Will Be Heard”

"I request you to provide us with the space in which we will be heard. We never found courage to express ourselves until the #MeToo movement galvanised by honesty of a few, gave us confidence to speak & compelled our countrymen and women to listen to us.

I request you to show the world, that the change we seek to end the conspiracy of silence, the support we claim for securing ourselves against the consequences of voicing our anguish; will rise above being mere platitudes and become a true reality." - (sic)

“Prove Them Otherwise By Taking Action Sir”

"We're victims but are being victimised and humiliated because the men being questioned have the support of the practices and traditions of male dominance for thousands of years. They say this is no country for women. Prove them otherwise by taking action Sir.

There is a rising of global consciousness today and it supports women like us, but the long practises of curtailing women's rights are barriers to the progress that we are and have been seeking." - (sic)

Vinita Concludes…

"Your intervention in favour of us, women who have voices and those who have the support of all pillars of society except the system that governs us, will provide the confidence, which those of us who are underserved and remain marginalised, need desperately." - (sic)

Latest Update On Alok-Vinita Controversy: Alok Refuses To Respond To The Notice!

Recently, Alok was sent a notice to CINTAA (Cine and TV Artists Association). But, the actor ignored it by saying that ‘some of the persons (women) have started misusing liberties, protections, concessions available to them' and ‘false and fabricated complaints are filed'!

IFTDA To Take Strong Action Against The Actor!

Since Alok has refused to respond to the notice, Indian Film and Television Directors Association (IFTDA) has now decided to take strong action against the actor. IFTDA President Ashoke Pandit was quoted by India-forums as saying, "Yes, she (Vinita) did not complaint to the police, but she did complain to us. So we will take a strong stand."