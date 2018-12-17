 »   »   »  Vivian Dsena, Mohsin Khan, Nakuul Mehta & Others Make It To Top 50 Sexiest Asian Men 2018 List!

Vivian Dsena

Vivian Dsena, who was at the fourth place last year, has grabbed second spot this year! He has beaten Bollywood actors like Shahid Kapoor and Hritik Roshan. The actor has given credit to be on the list to his fans. He wrote, "Congratulations to all the VDians,The Hardwork paid off finally,u guys just surprise me all the time n leave me speechless..Can't thank you guys enough..Loads of love 😘😘" - (sic)

‘My Fans Are A Blessing For Me’

Vivian was quoted as saying, "My fans are a blessing for me. I owe it all to them without them Forget sexy,Vivian Dsena was not possible without them. I just love them all. God bless them always,"

What Makes Vivian Sexiest Man?

Taking about what makes him the sexiest man, the Shakti - Astitva Ka Ehsaas actor said, "Sexy doesn't mean six pack abs or ripped body. I am footballer since childhood so I keep myself fit by playing football, but if I have to replace gym I will any day replace it with a sport and it is football for me. Only a good body will never make you sexy there has to be a balance of everything. I'd rather focus on performance which is much more important than having six packs."

Mohsin Khan

While his Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress grabbed fifth spot, Mohsin Khan has managed to occupy sixth spot. The actor has impressed the viewers with his incredibly good-looking and charming looks.

Gurmeet Choudhary

Gurmeet Choudhary is at seventh place. The actor wrote, "Thanku all of you for your tremendous support for all these years. Love unconditionally 🙏🙏 @asjadnazir #sexiestmanofasia2018." - (sic)

Parth Samthaan

Parth Samthaan is at the 15th place. The actor had impressed the viewers with his charms and acting skills with his show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan. This year, the show came up with the second season. Parth is currently seen on Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, and fans are loving his (as Anurag) and Erica Fernandes' (as Prerna) chemistry on the show.

Nakuul Mehta & Shaheer Sheikh

Nakuul Mehta's act as sexy and hot-blooded Shivaay Singh Oberoi has gained him a lot of female fan following. The actor has managed to occupy 16th place in the list. Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor Shaheer Sheikh follows Nakuul. The actor is currently seen playing the role of Saleem on Dastan-E-Ishq: Saleem Anarkali.

Ashish Sharma

Ashish Sharma has occupied the 20th spot. The actor played a prince on magnum opus historical show, Prithvi Vallabh. Sharing a snapshot of an article, the actor wrote, "50 sexiest Asian Men 2018 #20.... Thanks 😉😎💙" - (sic)