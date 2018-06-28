 »   »   »  Shakti Actor Vivian Dsena Turns A Year Younger! Interesting Facts About The Birthday Boy

Interesting Facts About Vivian Dsena

# Vivian is of Indian and Portuguese descent. He is born to a Hindu mother and a Christian father.

# Acting was not the first choice of Vivian! He apparently wanted to pursue football as his career. He was a national level football player. He is a huge fan of Cristiano Ronaldo.

A Call From Gladrags Changed His Life

# As a child, the actor spent a lot of time in military school and followed strict discipline. He also learnt horse riding, while studying at the military school.

# Vivian was all set to pursue his engineering exams, but a call from Gladrags changed his life!

What Vivian Loves

# The actor loves simple food - loves to eat rice mixed with curd.

#Salman Khan and Rekha are his favourite Bollywood actors.

# Red Box and Ramee International in Mumbai are his favourite restaurants.

# The Madhubala actor loves perfumes that have musk as a note.

The Actor Is Very Particular About His Name

# It is being said that the actor is very particular about his name. He makes sure to correct anyone who pronounces his name wrongly and ends up coming across as arrogant!

The Role That Is Close To His Heart

# Vivian feels strongly connected to his character RK from the show Madhubala Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. He holds the (RK's) character extremely close to his heart.