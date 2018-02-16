 »   »   » WAR OF WORDS Continues! Now Bigg Boss 11’s Shilpa Shinde Responds To Arshi Khan’s Comment!

Shilpa & Arshi

It all started when Shilpa Shinde didn't attend Arshi Khan's grand bash. Arshi's other close friends, Vikas Gupta, Akash Dadlani and others attended, while Shilpa and Hina gave the bash, a miss.

Shilpa Misses Arshi’s Grand Bash

While Arshi blamed Shilpa and felt that Shilpa faked their relationship (maa-beti) in the Bigg Boss house; Shilpa revealed that she has no reason for skipping Arshi's party! She had mentioned that she is not a party animal at all.

Shilpa Will Never Get Married!

A few days ago, during a press conference, Arshi Khan had said that Shilpa told her inside the house that she will never get married. This didn't go well with Shilpa, who bashed Arshi.

Arshi: Shilpa Knows Well How To Be A Victim!

Arshi added, "No doubt she is dear and sweetheart but at the same time she knows well how to be a victim. She feels that me, her producers, her co-actors, all are liars- she is the only one who is truthful."

Shilpa: Arshi Is A BIG Liar!

Shilpa called Arshi a big liar. And then, Arshi reacted to Shilpa's comment like this, "Shilpa's fans might not be aware of her this side but people who know her personally are well aware about who she really is."

Arshi: Shilpa Has A Habit Of Changing Her Words!

Arshi further said, "Shilpa has a habit of changing her words. In fact, she has a history of changing stance with time. After her statement where she has called me a liar, one thing is very clear, some people are not worthy of any relationship."

Arshi Is Using Shilpa’s Name To Get Publicity!

When Spotboye asked Shilpa about Arshi's comment, Shilpa said, "We know what Arshi is all about. In the house, she used my name to get publicity. Even now, she is doing the same. For God's sake, Bigg Boss 11 is over. Why is this woman still not getting past it?"

Shilpa Is Glowing In Her Latest Photoshoot

Well, now it has to be seen what Arshi has to reply to Shilpa's comments! Meanwhile, Shilpa is basking in the success of Bigg Boss 11! She recently shot for a photoshoot and the pictures had gone viral.

Shilpa’s Photoshoot

Shilpa had also shot for Rohit Verma's wedding collection. The actress is on the cover page of Wedding Affair Magazine. The actress looked ‘wow' in the white-golden bridal attire.

Shilpa On Magazine Cover Page

Rohit Verma shared the picture and wrote, "@shilpa_shinde_official looks stunning on cover page wearing our bridal collection.....shot by my darling extremely talented @maya_fashion_photographer who has captured her beauty perfect #cover page wedding affair #rohitvermaofficial."