 »   »   » Was Bigg Boss 11’s Akash Dadlani THROWN OUT Of Colors’ Show?

Did Akash Anger The Crew Of The Colors’ Show?

A source told Bollywoodlife, "Akash had brought quite a few family members with him that angered the crew. It seems his food bills inside the vanity were also quite high, which left the crew in a huff."

Akash’s Obnoxious Behaviour Upsets The Channel!

"Moreover, it was his obnoxious behaviour that upset the channel and production house. Akash was one of the first to arrive and the shoot began rather late, this also pissed him off." It was also said that Akash's mom and sister did not get good seats.

Akash Denies The Claims!

But Akash has a different story to say. He totally denied being thrown out of the show. He adds that he chose to leave the show! Akash told the entertainment portal, "I chose to leave as when I read their rap segment, usme bahut beizzati ho rahi thi (It was quite humiliating!)."

‘They Were Making Fun Of Me, A Lot’!

"They were making fun of me, a lot. I have just come from Bigg Boss 11, there we saw Salman Khan did a lot of masti and beizzati of me. Main har jagah apni masti aur beizzati nahi karva sakta." Well, we agree with him as it is not possible to be funny everywhere! Salman indeed made a lot of fun of Akash.

Akash Refused To Do The Rap

He further added, "I refused to do the rap. I know Balraj, he is a friend, we have played cricket together. He told me they would make fun of me. I left the sets with my team."

Did His Mom & Sisters Didn’t Get Seats?

When asked whether his mom and sister didn't get seats, he said, "That is not true. My mom, sister and personal manager got front row seats and they were comfortable. I did not want to do the rap after reading the material. In fact, I did not want to get out of the vanity but they kept on requesting. When I came out and spoke to Balraj, then I decided to walk out."

Dipika Mimics Akash!

Dipika Kakar will be seen mimicking Akash. It is said that her acts left everyone in splits. According to sources, Vikas was so impressed with Dipika (her act) that he got up and hugged her!

Akash Says…

When Akash was asked if he was aware that Dipika is enacting him, Akash said, "I don't know. I heard some lady is portraying me. I have no comments. If people get entertained seeing someone imitating me, it's good."

Was Akash Drunk During The Shoot?

When asked whether he was drunk inside his vanity van, he clarified, "I don't know where these rumours are coming from. I would never come drunk on a show. My family is most important for me. I take my work very seriously."