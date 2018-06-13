 »   »   »  Was Sara Khan’s Nude Bathtub Video Leak A Publicity Stunt?

Sara’s Nude Bathtub Video Goes Viral!

Recently, in an interview to IB Times, Sara had clarified that it was a video out of fun made by her sister, but everything just went wrong! She also said that her sister was a ‘little' drunk!

The Actress Breaks Her Silence

In an interview to Spotboye, Sara, who sounded extremely upset over the video leak, spoke about her (nude bathtub) picture that is going viral! She said, "I came to know about it. Actually, I am on a family trip right now and we sisters were enjoying our own time. Also, being in a bathtub with your own sister is definitely not wrong."

‘It Was Uploaded By My Sister, But That Was A Mistake’

When asked whether it was uploaded by her sister, Ayra, the actress told the entertainment portal, "Yes, it was uploaded by my sister but that was a mistake. We all are human beings and I am sure we all have done some mistakes in our lives. The moment we realised it wasn't a right decision, we deleted it."

‘I Don't Die For Making Headlines With Such Cheap Stuff’

She further added, "I am a girl and I am accountable to my parents. And most importantly, I don't die for making headlines with such cheap stuff. I have a lot to talk about my work instead to come in the headlines."