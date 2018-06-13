English
 »   »   »  Was Sara Khan’s Nude Bathtub Video Leak A Publicity Stunt?

Was Sara Khan’s Nude Bathtub Video Leak A Publicity Stunt?

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Sara Khan Breaks Silence on her controversial Bathtub Picture | FilmiBeat

    Former Bigg Boss contestant Sara Khan and her sister Ayra Khan are in news for all the wrong reasons. The actress and her sister are currently in Sri Lanka.

    The girls were having a lot of fun which went terribly wrong as Ayra uploaded Sara's nude bathtub video on her Instagram story. After realising the blunder, she deleted it within no time! But by then it was too late as a few of them had grabbed snapshot of nude Sara and the picture had gone viral on social media. Many of them also felt it was a publicity stunt!

    Sara’s Nude Bathtub Video Goes Viral!

    Recently, in an interview to IB Times, Sara had clarified that it was a video out of fun made by her sister, but everything just went wrong! She also said that her sister was a ‘little' drunk!

    The Actress Breaks Her Silence

    In an interview to Spotboye, Sara, who sounded extremely upset over the video leak, spoke about her (nude bathtub) picture that is going viral! She said, "I came to know about it. Actually, I am on a family trip right now and we sisters were enjoying our own time. Also, being in a bathtub with your own sister is definitely not wrong."

    ‘It Was Uploaded By My Sister, But That Was A Mistake’

    When asked whether it was uploaded by her sister, Ayra, the actress told the entertainment portal, "Yes, it was uploaded by my sister but that was a mistake. We all are human beings and I am sure we all have done some mistakes in our lives. The moment we realised it wasn't a right decision, we deleted it."

    ‘I Don't Die For Making Headlines With Such Cheap Stuff’

    She further added, "I am a girl and I am accountable to my parents. And most importantly, I don't die for making headlines with such cheap stuff. I have a lot to talk about my work instead to come in the headlines."

    Armaan Kohli Arrested For Assaulting His Girlfriend, The Actor Was Hiding At His Friend's Place!

    Read more about: sara khan bigg boss
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue