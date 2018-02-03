 »   »   » Wedding Bells! Gautam Rode & Pankhuri Awasthy Are All Set To Get Married This Weekend!

Television actors, Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy surprised the fans by announcing their engagement. The couple got engaged during Diwali. Post their engagement, fans congratulated Gautam and Pankhuri on social media. The couple too took to social media to thank their fans for their wishes.
According to Bollywood Life report, Gautam and Pankhuri are getting hitched this weekend i.e., on February 4 and 5. Pankhuri had already started countdown for the D-day, which was evident from her posts on Instagram.
Pankhuri
A day ago, Pankhuri shared a picture and wrote, "Hello, you missed your countdown post! You'll have to do two today I guess! #lol #3 #letsdocloseups #waterandice."
Gautam & Pankhuri Engaged
Regarding Pankhuri, Gautam had told BT, "I feel lucky to have found a life partner like her. We share the same wavelength and she has fit into my family perfectly."
Pankhuri Says...
The actress told, "We have taken the first step. The families have wholeheartedly welcomed our union. In Gautam, I have found the answer to all my dreams. I'm eagerly looking forward to the most important phase of my life."
Suryaputra Karn Actors
For the uninitiated, Gautam and Pankhuri met each other on the sets of Sony TV's Suryaputra Karn. Gautam played the role of Karna, while Pankhuri was seen portrayed the role of Draupadi.
Gautam & Pankhuri's Wedding Will Be A Grand Affair!
Although the couple's age difference had initially become a matter of concern for both their parents, they eventually agreed to the match. Apparently, the wedding will be a grand North Indian affair.
