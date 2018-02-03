 »   »   » Wedding Bells! Gautam Rode & Pankhuri Awasthy Are All Set To Get Married This Weekend!

Pankhuri

A day ago, Pankhuri shared a picture and wrote, "Hello, you missed your countdown post! You'll have to do two today I guess! #lol #3 #letsdocloseups #waterandice."

Gautam & Pankhuri Engaged

Regarding Pankhuri, Gautam had told BT, "I feel lucky to have found a life partner like her. We share the same wavelength and she has fit into my family perfectly."

Pankhuri Says...

The actress told, "We have taken the first step. The families have wholeheartedly welcomed our union. In Gautam, I have found the answer to all my dreams. I'm eagerly looking forward to the most important phase of my life."

Suryaputra Karn Actors

For the uninitiated, Gautam and Pankhuri met each other on the sets of Sony TV's Suryaputra Karn. Gautam played the role of Karna, while Pankhuri was seen portrayed the role of Draupadi.

Gautam & Pankhuri's Wedding Will Be A Grand Affair!

Although the couple's age difference had initially become a matter of concern for both their parents, they eventually agreed to the match. Apparently, the wedding will be a grand North Indian affair.