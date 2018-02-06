 »   »   » What Are Bigg Boss 11’s Priyank Sharma & PPK’s Tejaswi Prakash Doing In Switzerland? (PICS)

Priyank Sharma & Tejaswi Prakash In Switzerland

Apparently, Priyank Sharma and Tejaswi Prakash received a grand welcome at Interlaken. They enjoyed horse-driven carriage ride to their hotel. The duo also shot for a photoshoot. Both the actors had shared pictures and videos on their social media.

Priyank & Tejaswi Shoot For Swisswale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge!

The couple will be romancing on screen which will remind us of Yash Chopra's iconic films like Chandni, Darr and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Apparently, this is a special segment, ‘Swisswale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge' that will be shown on Saas, Bahu Aur Betiyan.

Priyank Romances Tejaswi!

Talking about Priyank and Tejaswi's chemistry, a source revealed Bollywood Life, "They have a sizzling chemistry. Tejaswi's co-star Rohit Suchanti is good friends with Priyank so she knew a bit about him."

Priyank & Tejaswi

The source further added, "From enjoying dinners/lunches together to skating, they have got along very well. They are romancing pretty comfortably before the camera. They have a warm friendly camaraderie."

Priyank Sharma Shooting In Switzerland

Priyank shared a picture and wrote, "-22 degrees and shooting 💁🏻♂️@myswitzerlandin @myswitzerland @atsbb... Wardrobe courtesy : @superdryindia and styling by my favourite @chandnikdoshi."

Priyank Sharma In Switzerland

He shared another picture and wrote, "Day 1 in Zurich city ❤️ @myswitzerlandin @myswitzerland @atsbb... Wardrobe courtesy : @superdryindia and styling by my favourite @chandnikdoshi."

Priyank & Tejaswi

Priyank posted a picture snapped with Tejaswi and wrote, "With the teja bhai 💁🏻♂️😈 @tejasswiprakash .great fun shooting in INTERLAKEN ❤️ @myswitzerland @myswitzerlandin @atsbb ...Wardrobe courtesy : @superdryindia and styling by @chandnikdoshi."

Priyank & Tejaswni – We Are In Love With This Jodi!

The actress too, shared the same picture and wrote, "Had a great time shooting with @priyanksharmaaa in @myinterlaken can't wait for the episodes to come out. #inlovewithswitzerland."