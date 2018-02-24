 »   »   » PSST! What’s Cooking Between Bigg Boss 11’s Akash Dadlani & Dhinchak Pooja?

A Party In Juhu

A source informed Tellychakkar that, Casting Director Shadman Khan's birthday party, on 8 February, which was held in a club, in Juhu, had Vikas Gupta, Akash Dadlani and Dhinchak Pooja among others, as guests.

Akash & Pooja Grabbed Attention During The Party

It seems Akash and Pooja grabbed attention during the party! A source was quoted by the website as saying, "Wo pura time Pooja ke saath hi chipka tha (he was getting close to Pooja the whole time)."

Akash & Pooja Spotted At Parties!

Both seemed to be enjoying each other's company. Not only this, it is being said that post this party, both were spotted together in many other parties as well! A source said, "On February 22, he was partying with her at a club in Andheri. This doesn't look like friendship for sure."

Akash Was Getting Cozy With Pooja

When the website got in touch with Shadman Khan (on his birthday party the speculations of the couple getting closer began), he refused to comment and said, "I can't talk whether they are seeing each other or not, but yes he was getting cozy with her."

In Bigg Boss 11 House

Meanwhile, during her stay in the Bigg Boss house, a few contestants had also made fun and even insulted Pooja. In one of the episodes, contestants ganged up against Pooja as she didn't perform in a task and was sent to jail along with Arshi and Akash, as they were worst performers of the task.

Akash & Pooja Bonded Well

Akash had then told Pooja that he had a lot of haters in the house. He was seen bonding well with her. He was seen putting a pillow on Pooja's lap and resting his head on it. When Arshi Khan asks him what's happening, he says that he likes her.

Akash Says ‘I Love You’ To Pooja!

Akash and Pooja called each other friends. But when Arshi provoked them, Akash said, "Fine, I do. Here Pooja, I love you." Pooja was seen blushing.

‘Mere Ghar Mein Problem Hai, Mere Papa Bolege’

When Pooja was asked whether she had boyfriends, she had said she isn't interested in any of those things! She had also told Akash, "Mere ghar mein problem hai, mere papa bolege!"