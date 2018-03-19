 »   »   » WHAT’S GOING ON! Kapil Sharma & Sunil Grover’s Twitter War Gets DIRTIER!

Fans Want To Watch Kapil & Sunil Together

Fans kept on requesting him to return to Kapil's show, while Sunil decided to break his silence. He wrote that he wasn't approached for the show (which show, Sunil hadn't mentioned).

Sunil Wasn’t Approached For The Show!

Sunil had tweeted, "Bhai aap jaise kuch aur log bhi mujhse same poochte hain. Lekin mujhe iss show ke liye KOI call nahin aaya. Mera phone number bhi same hai. Intezar kar Ke ab maine kuch aur sign kar liya kal. Aap logon ki duaon se ek achhe project Ke sath juda hoon. Jaldi aapke samne Aata hoon🙏" - (sic)

Kapil Breaks His Silence!

Obviously, Kapil was bombarded with questions by fans and he too, decided to break his silence and made a series of tweets. He revealed that he had made 100 calls, send people, and even he went to meet him for the show.

Kapil Says Sunil Is Lying!

Kapil wrote, "Yes .. he is lying .. I called him 100 times n sent my people to his home .. even I went to his home to meet him for the show .. but now I will not let anybody take any advantage on my name .. enough is enough."

Kapil Called Sunil More Than 100 Times!

In his other tweet, he asked Sunil not to spread rumours, "Paji I called u more then 100 times n came to ur house to meet u twice .. every time u were out for some show n all .. pls don't spread rumors that I didn't call u."

Kapil’s Series Of Tweets

"I know the people who r working behind u .. trust me .. u will get nothing .. take care."

"Yes I love him.. but sometimes it hurts u a lot ..when u do a lot of hard work for somebody n he just want fame on ur name .. abhi qyun bola ? Ek saal ke baad ?"

Was Kapil Drunk When He Tweeted?

He further tweeted, "Ab saari baat Twitter pe hogi.. nothing personal .. bahut ho gya." With his tweet, Kapil was mighty irked! A fan even asked whether he was drunk, "Kapil ne aaj desi lagai lagti hai. Tandav macha diya. Haha. Nice Kapil finally aapne khulke bola."

Kapil Says He Wasn’t Drunk

Kapil replied, "Hahaha.. nahi mere bhai .. kabhi kabhi bolna hi padta hai.. nahi to log bahut advantage le jaate hain.." While many supported Kapil, a few of them trolled him as well!

Sunil Writes

Sunil was not the one who would take all these! Sunil shared a lengthy post and said that he wasn't talking about Kapil's new show! Sunil wrote, "Now people know the answer why I didn't join the show earlier. Main iss show ki baat kar raha hoon, aap purana kissa ro rahe hain. Maine ek saal tak nahin bola kyunki aap ki badtmeezi saamne aat, Taaki aap ki garima bani rahe."

Which Show Is Sunil Grover Referring To?

"Bahut accha Kaam Kua hai humne sath. Abhi bhi Faltu Nahin bologna. Dhayan Se Pandho. I referred to THIS show and not the previous show. Aur tum better comedian ho. Sab jaante hain. But I will still keep trying with whatever I know."

Sunil Takes A Dig At Kapil!

"Khayal rakho. Kidney 2 aur liver 1 hee hai. Take care of your health. Again I will say I have not been offered for this show. Good luck for the new show. Wishes and love."

Kapil Says Sunil Knows When & How To Play!

Kapil too responded to Sunil's tweet, "The thing is u r smarter then me. u know when n how to play .. n I am a dumb emotional." Well, looks like this war between Sunil and Kapil is never ending! It's sad, but we must say that their fans should stop expecting them to work together!