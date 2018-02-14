 »   »   » PRICELESS MOMENT! What Made Divyanka Tripathi Say YES To Vivek Dahiya?

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya Had An Arranged Marriage

Divyanka was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Ours was more like an arranged match, so initially, we were just trying to know and understand each other."

Divyanka & Vivek

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress says, "Soon, we realised that our thoughts matched and we were quite compatible. However, neither of us expressed our feelings for each other."

Vivek Surprises Divyanka

"Then one day, we went on an outdoor shoot for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. While I was getting ready to shoot, he surprised me with a gift. When I unwrapped it, I saw that it was a beautiful poem that he had written and translated into Hindi. He had framed it beautifully."

What Made Divyanka Say YES To Vivek?

Divyanka told the leading daily, "What I really liked about Vivek was the fact that here was a man who had taken the effort to write poetry in this day and age, translate it and then frame it. It was a priceless moment. I immediately responded with a ‘yes'."

Vivek & Divyanka Are NOT Expecting Their First Baby!

Meanwhile, there were also speculations that the couple is expecting their first baby. But Vivek refuted the rumours and clarified that they are currently focussing on their careers and are not ready for a baby now.