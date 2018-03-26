 »   »   » What Are Sunil Grover & Shilpa Shinde Up To?

Related Articles
Fans are waiting to watch their favourite actress and Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde on small screen. Also, Sunil Grover's fans have been missing him on television screen.
There was a buzz that Shilpa, Sunil and Preeti Simoes are up to something, after Preeti shared a few pictures of Sunil and Shilpa on her Instagram account. When Preeti was asked regarding the same, she didn't reveal much about it. According to the latest report, Shilpa and Sunil are joining hands for the web series, which will be a cricket comedy digital show. The show will be helmed by the sister duo, Preeti and Neeti Simoes.
Preeti & Neeti
A source was quoted by IE as saying, "In a time when makers are scared to launch new shows during IPL, Preeti and Neeti have decided to dive straight into the ocean during the cricket season."
Preeti & Neeti Working On A Digital Show
"They are working on a one-of-a-kind show for the digital world that will bring together cricket and comedy. Sunil and Shilpa will play commentators and discuss the on-going IPL matches."
Sunil & Shilpa In A Web Series!
"It would be on the lines of extra innings, only it would be much more fun and entertaining. Both Sunil and Shilpa have liked the idea and seem quite excited."
Shilpa & Sunil Are Yet To Sign The Contracts!
Apparently, the team is working on the script. The makers will announce the show officially only after Sunil and Shilpa sign the contracts. The makers are in talks with a few digital platforms, but since IPL is Star India property, the show might mostly stream on Hotstar.
Shilpa Mimics Sunil’s Song!
Recently, Shilpa even shared a video, in which she was seen mimicking Sunil Grover's song, ‘Mere husband mujse pyar nahi karte'. Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, "Jindagi sirf teen cheejo pe chalti Hain..Entertainment.. Entertainment..... and E N T E R T A I N M E N T Thanks @whosunilgrover for this Masterpiece."
Shilpa Looks Funny
Just like Sunil looked funny singing the song, Shilpa too, made us laugh as she was seen lip-syncing to Sunil's song in her own way! Well, seeing Shilpa's new avatar, we assume that Shilpa and Sunil have started preparing for their new web series.
Jindagi sirf teen cheejo pe chalti Hain.. Entertainment.. Entertainment..... and E N T E R T A I N M E N T Thanks @whosunilgrover for this Masterpiece..
A post shared by Shilpa Shinde (@shilpa_shinde_official) on Mar 23, 2018 at 11:45pm PDT
