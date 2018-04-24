 »   »   » When Bollywood Actress Sridevi Made Khichdi Actress Supriya Pathak Talk Like Hansa

Related Articles
Television's popular show, Khichdi is back with the second season. The show is loved by the viewers for its humour. The show has interesting references to many Bollywood actors.
Recently, in one of the episodes (last week), Aatish Kapadia, JD Majethia and their team paid a special tribute to Sridevi. According to the report, the episode was shot in November 2017, months before the actress' death.
Khichdi Actors Pay Tribute To Sridevi
Regarding the episode, the actor-producer, JD Majethia was quoted by TOI as saying, "The episode had an interesting gag involving Sridevi. When she passed away in February, we were reluctant to air that part."
Sridevi Loved The First Season Of Khichdi!
"However, we then felt that there was nothing derogatory about it and we were referring to her in a humour sequence, which actually will be our tribute to the legendary actress. She had once told us that she loved the first season of our show."
Sridevi Made Supriya Talk Like Hansa
Supriya Pathak, who plays Hansa on the show, recalled as to how Sridevi made her talk like Hansa when they met on flight.
Surpiya Had A Beautiful Memory Of The Actress
The actress was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Around three years ago, I met her on a flight and she literally made me talk like Hansa. It was embarrassing for a moment, but that just showed how much she loved the characters."
Surpiya’s Character Hansa
Regarding her role, Supriya had said in her earlier interview, "I had to do a lot of disconnecting from things to play this role. Earlier, I used to always ask people if they want me to answer as Supriya or Hansa. If they said Hansa, and asked me a question, I would say, I don't know."
Supriya As Hansa
"That's because Hansa doesn't know anything! For me, it was important to reach that state of thing in mind where I don't question anything. That is the happy quotient of Hansa because as an actor mujhe kuch sochna nahin padta."
