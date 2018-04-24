 »   »   » When Bollywood Actress Sridevi Made Khichdi Actress Supriya Pathak Talk Like Hansa

Khichdi Actors Pay Tribute To Sridevi

Regarding the episode, the actor-producer, JD Majethia was quoted by TOI as saying, "The episode had an interesting gag involving Sridevi. When she passed away in February, we were reluctant to air that part."

"However, we then felt that there was nothing derogatory about it and we were referring to her in a humour sequence, which actually will be our tribute to the legendary actress. She had once told us that she loved the first season of our show."

Supriya Pathak, who plays Hansa on the show, recalled as to how Sridevi made her talk like Hansa when they met on flight.

The actress was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Around three years ago, I met her on a flight and she literally made me talk like Hansa. It was embarrassing for a moment, but that just showed how much she loved the characters."

Regarding her role, Supriya had said in her earlier interview, "I had to do a lot of disconnecting from things to play this role. Earlier, I used to always ask people if they want me to answer as Supriya or Hansa. If they said Hansa, and asked me a question, I would say, I don't know."

"That's because Hansa doesn't know anything! For me, it was important to reach that state of thing in mind where I don't question anything. That is the happy quotient of Hansa because as an actor mujhe kuch sochna nahin padta."