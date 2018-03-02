 »   »   » When Shaleen Malhotra Stopped Haters From Trolling Surbhi Chandna!

Fan Compare Avika & Surbhi

Comparing Avika and Surbhi, the fan said as to how pretty the former is pretty, while the latter is dark and applies a lot of makeup. This didn't go well with Shaleen as he felt the fans are insulting an actress.

Shaleen Politely Shuts The Haters

Shaleen tweeted, "I respect your likes and dislikes.... but that gives you no right to comment or insult anyone... plz stop it and be decent enough on not commenting like this... d it's a request plz make sure it stays that ways.... thanks for the love... and understanding."

Shaleen Requests Fans To Respect Actors

He further wrote, "I'm glad you've liked me as an actor.. my pleasure but all my actresses or women I have ever worked with or those I haven't with as well are all beautiful both from inside and outside... plz respect this level they've reached and respect them ..."

The Actor Says He Loves Every Person With Whom He Has Worked With

He also clarified that he loves all actresses he has worked with, "I have nothing. To say to you baba... like i said I@love every person or woman I have ever worked with and for me all@of them are equally pretty beautiful gorgeous and sensible."

Ladoo Actor Takes Avika’s Side As Well

When another fan said, Avika is not beautiful but very good actor and hardworking women. He wrote, "I'm sorry but I think she's extremely beautiful and pretty."