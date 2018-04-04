 »   »   » When Vikas Gupta Met Kumkum Bhagya Actor Shabbir Ahluwalia

Vikas Gupta, who was known as mastermind in the Bigg Boss 11 house, is super active on social media. Even though he is busy, he keeps his fans updated. Recently, the producer had his fanboy moment as he met Kumkum Bhagya actor, Shabbir Ahluwalia.

Sharing a picture snapped with the rockstar, Vikas wrote, "My Fan Boy Moment !!! Finally I have a picture with you @shabirahluwalia." - (sic)

He further wrote, "You have been so inspiring , someone I had wanted to dress up like or look like or how you treat people , there has been so many things 😊. In my knowing you for now 13 years I think this is my first pic with you👻 Thankyou for being such an amazing example of a man. #inspiration #BalajiFamily #Gentleman #SundayDinner." - (sic)

Meanwhile, Vikas has been attending various events and also is busy producing new show, Punch Beat that will be aired on Ekta Kapoor's digital media, ALT Balaji. About the show, Ekta shared a post and wrote, "Super proud will soon announce more but for now !! The coolest school ever !!! Produced by the very enterprising @lostboyjourney now also v entertaining after big boss👀😁🤣!!! Here comes #puncchbeat !! Cast to b revealed soon!!!!" - (sic)

Also, recently, Vikas was also mobbed by his fans when he visited Siddi Vinayak temple along with Ekta Kapoor and her nephew Lakshya. Sharing a picture, Ekta wrote, "Posing with one star laqu and Walking with the other star to Siddhi vinayak 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼( who got mobbed)!!! 😀😀😀😀."

Also, Vikas had even praised Ekta's show, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain. It is said that Ekta and Vikas share close ties. There were reports that Ekta's influence got Vikas to the finals of Bigg Boss. But Ekta had rubbished the reports.

